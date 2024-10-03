Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy is considering making a late switch to the team's line-up ahead of the 2024 NRL Grand Final on Sunday evening.

Deciding to name young rookie Lazarus Vaalepu on the interchange bench for Sunday's match against the Penrith Panthers, Bellamy hasn't ruled out making a last-minute change with Joe Chan entering the team in his place.

On a salary of $80,000, the 25-year-old Vaalepu initially signed with the Storm on a six-week train and trial contract from the Penrith Panthers but has impressed in a limited timeframe that has seen him contracted until the end of next season.

Debuting in Round 20 against the Sydney Roosters, he has managed one try, five tackle busts, 109.3 post-contact metres, 82 tackles and 270 total running metres in 119 minutes on the field.

“We probably still haven't made that decision properly yet. We need to see how we go at training today and whatever,” Bellamy said on Thursday.

“Both those guys have played really well in the NSW Cup, I think ‘Laz' actually plays Queensland Cup.

"They've both played really well but with Nelson gone, we have to put someone in there. They're the next two in line.”

If Vaeelepu is overlooked, Joe Chan will enter the team, one week after he played in the NSW Cup Grand Final for the North Sydney Bears falling to the Newtown Jets.

The son of former Storm forward Alex Chan, Joe has managed 12 first-grade appearances in the team over the past two seasons having previously played for the Catalans Dragons in the Super League competition and Saint-Esteve in the Elite One Championship.

Recently he committed to the club on a new contract that will see him remain in Victoria until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The two players are contending for the vacant spot in the side left by Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who earned a five-match suspension at the NRL Judiciary on Monday night.

Grant Anderson, Kane Bradley, Tepai Moeroa, and Sua Fa'alogo are also named among the reserves but are likely to drop out of the team after the 24-hour deadline.

Either Anderson or Fa'alogo looms as the primary choice to be named as the 18th man for Sunday's match.