After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the 2024 Lisa Fiaola Cup Grand Finalists have been revealed as the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs

The two clubs emerged victorious in their respective games on Saturday against the Illawarra Steelers and Newcastle Knights.

Considered the underdogs against the Steelers, the Tigers produced a brilliant 60-minute performance, recording seven tries compared to their opponents' three.

Rhiannon Bonner, Paige Attard, Lucynnah Luamanu-Leiataua, Alavina Tu'ifua, Ellie Barnett, Kealii-Jordan Muru and Sakari Richie would all cross the line as they won the clash 32-14.

Led by captain and halfback Ellie Barnett, the Tigers team consists of future NRLW up-and-coming players such as fullback Rhiannon Bonner, hooker Paige Attand and second-rowers Lucynnah Luamanu-Leiataua and Annelise Hall.

Two of four Grand Finals decided

U17 Lisa Fiaola Cup @NRL_Bulldogs v @WestsTigers

U17 Harold Matts @westsmagpies v @NZWarriors Next Saturday @commb pic.twitter.com/v3Wu7xrv7x — John C Moriarty (@JohnCMoriarty) April 20, 2024

They will come up against the undefeated Canterbury Bulldogs after they defeated the Newcastle Knights at Henson Park.

The number one team throughout the entirety of the Lisa Fiaola Cup season, the Bulldogs got off to a red-hot start, scoring three tries in 13 minutes through Asha Taumoepeau-Williams, Kiana Vatubua and Aliahana Fuimaono.

They would register another two tries from Seriah Palepale and Evelyn Roberts whilst only allowing one try in from the Knights, with the final score being 22-4.

Led by captain and halfback Olivia Vaalele, the Bulldogs team consists of future NRLW up-and-coming players such as five-eighth Evelyn Roberts, props Seriah Palepale and Heilala Fifita and lock Trinity Tauaneai.