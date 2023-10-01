The Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA) have announced The Players' Champion winners for 2023 in both the NRL and NRLW.

Surprisingly, the awards have gone to Shaun Johnson (Warriors) and Tegan Berry (Dragons NRLW) after both missed out on clinching this season's Dally M awards in their respective competition.

Berry secured the award just ahead of Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters NRLW), Zahara Temara (Canberra Raiders NRLW), Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers NRLW), and Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights NRLW).

“I feel very grateful that I have been selected as The Players' Champion, and it's very nice to be acknowledged by the players,” said Berry.

“I'd also like to thank the club at the Dragons and Jamie Soward for giving me the opportunity to play fullback this season. I've had so much fun and I'm really looking forward to next year.”

While Shaun Johnson beat out Warriors teammate Addin Fonua-Blake and Brisbane Broncos trio Adam Reynolds, Payne Haas and Reece Walsh.

“I really appreciate obviously one all the work the RLPA does for the playing group, and two the recognition to be amongst your peers and be acknowledged like this is pretty special,” said Johnson.

“It means a lot coming from the playing group in particular, and something I don't take for granted.”

Former Players' Champions from last season, Racene McGregor (NRLW) and James Tedesco (NRL) congratulated the two new winners and divulged a quick statement on the duo.

“I want to send a big congratulations to Teagan for being named The Players' Champion in 2023”, said McGregor.

“As a previous winner, I know how much of an achievement it is to be voted by your peers. For Teagan, the way she has handled the transition from wing to fullback has been something no one will forget. We are all very proud of her as teammates to be named The Players' Champion by the players we play against every week.”

McGregor's statement about her club teammate Tegan Berry was followed by The Players' Champion for 2022, James Tedesco, congratulating Shaun Johnson's sensation year and praising the New Zealand international halfback.

“On behalf of all the players, I want to congratulate Shaun on being voted The Players' Champion for this year," he said.

“Ever since he debuted back in 2011, SJ has been such a great player who has inspired so many young kids to take up playing the game of rugby league. He deserves this award and it's great to see him receive such a huge accolade.

“As a previous winner of The Players' Champion honour, I know how much of an honour it is to be named the best by all the players. It's a great feeling and I hope for Shaun it can give him great satisfaction for an amazing personal season. “

“On behalf of the RLPA, I would like to congratulate Teagan and Shaun on this incredible recognition from their peers. To be crowned by your fellow players as their Players' Champion and considered the best player in your competition for that season is an outstanding appreciation of their consistent performances," CEO of the RLPA Clint Newton said.

“Teagan was considered an elite winger before the season started but showed great class by transforming herself during the 2023 NRLW season. She was an instant sensation at fullback, scoring two tries against the eventual minor premiers the Newcastle Knights in the very first game of the season.

“We are proud to have Teagan play rugby league and this award is a testament to her blistering speed, adventurous ability to take on the line, and her knack for crossing the try line. At just 21 years old, we look forward to watching Teagan play and excel for many more years to come.”

“Shaun has been an elite player in the NRL competition ever since he burst onto the scene in 2011. Over that time he has been able to continually evolve and adapt each season despite the ever-increasing demands and intensity.

“He has been an inspiration to so many junior and current players who grew up watching him play. To have Shaun play and represent our game is certainly a blessing, and this honour as The Players' Champion 2023 is an acknowledgement of not just a great season but a superb career so far.”

“I would like to thank Channel Nine for partnering with the RLPA for the 2023 Players' Awards. This is the fourth year of our great partnership and their inclusion of The Players' Champion winners' announcement into their Grand Final broadcast coverage. Their support is crucial in elevating the award and ensuring the players' achievements are celebrated as they deserve.”

Full list of The Players' Awards winners for 2023

The Players' Champion: Teagan Berry and Shaun Johnson

The Players' Rookie of the Year: Annessa Biddle and Jahream Bula

Dennis Tutty Award: Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Wade Graham

The Players' Dream Team from the NRL: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Herbie Farnworth, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Cameron Munster, Shaun Johnson, Payne Haas, Harry Grant, Addin Fonua-Blake, Haumole Olakau'atu, Liam Martin, Patrick Carrigan

The Players' Dream Team from the NRLW: Teagan Berry, Jakiya Whitfeld, Mele Hufanga, Shanice Parker, Annessa Biddle, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Shannon Mato, Emma Manzelmann, Sarah Togatuki, Yasmin Clydsdale, Otesa Pule, Simaima Taufa