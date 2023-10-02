The Penrith Panthers are the back-to-back-to-back NRL premiers after a stunning comeback to clinch victory over the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday evening.

While Nathan Cleary was the star of the show, was it enough for a ten out of ten? And how did every player on the park rate?

Here are Zero Tackle's player ratings out of the decider for the Panthers.

1. Dylan Edwards - 9/10

Edwards won the Clive Churchill Medal last year, and couldn't have been too far away from another this time around. Without ever overplaying his hand, Edwards casually made 306 metres from 27 runs to go with 6 tackle busts, while he was safe as anything at the back.

2. Sunia Turuva - 7

Turuva was very strong throughout the contest. Maybe not his usual standards, but don't underestimate the role he played in dragging the Panthers back into the contest and helping to dominate the first half. Ended up with 145 metres under his belt.

3. Izack Tago - 6

Tago was impressive in attack, particularly during the first half as the Panthers dominated possession, but missed a couple of critical tackles in the second as Ezra Mam cut Penrith to ribbons.

4. Stephen Crichton - 9.5

I thought Crichton was the other player truly in contention for the Clive Churchill Medal. Fantastic all night with the ball in hand, some excellent defence and adfded his fourth try in four grand finals. His hundredth NRL game was one of his best, and he will now need to take that form to the battling Bulldogs.

5. Brian To'o - 7

Like Turuva on the other side of the park, To'o got involved with some big carries and worked through for 180 metres, hardly something to be sneezed at despite the fact it felt as if he had far less impact than in some other games.

6. Jarome Luai - 4.5

Luai provided little in the way of attack for the Panthers before being substituted out of the game with a shoulder problem just before Penrith went on their big run. I'm not going to say him not being on the park was the cause of Nathan Cleary throwing the shackles off, but...

7. Nathan Cleary - 10

It's difficult to justify what is a ten out of ten performance. Can you award full marks to someone who missed a couple of tackles and let Brisbane skip out to the lead? In this case, he single-handedly made up for his mistakes and won his side the competition, playing a role in the first two tries and scoring the third on his own, so yes. Yes, you can. Perfection in 20 minutes is enough.

8. Moses Leota - 9

Impressive doesn't even begin to describe the performance of Leota. The star prop made statement after statement during the game in both attack and defence before scoring a try in support to kickstart Penrith's comeback. Wound up with 163 metres.

9. Mitch Kenny - 4

A very difficult night for Kenny. Saved face by being in the right spot at the right time for the opening try, but ten missed tackles in the middle third simply isn't good enough.

10. James Fisher-Harris - 8

The big Kiwi prop was excellent for the Panthers. Missed some tackles in the middle third, but otherwise provided Penrith plenty in attack, adding 170 metres and 8 tackle busts.

11. Scott Sorensen - 6

Sorensen was solid for Penrith without being fantastic. He was kept - relatively speaking - quiet in attack but defended well despite a head knock which forced him off for a HIA.

12. Liam Martin - 6.5

Martin will appear in grand final highlights packages for some big hits on the edge. Was, like his second-row partner, a little quiet in attack, but did what was required of him.

13. Isaah Yeo - 7.5

Yeo had a strong game. Sat off for a period through a HIA and couldn't help Penrith's attack in the first half, but defended strongly and cracked the 100-metre barrier.

14. Jack Cogger - 6

Came into the game late and played a steady hand as Nathan Cleary took over. Won't get the credit he deserves for the role he has played in this premiership side. Nathan Cleary attempted to give him some of it though in the press conference, saying Cogger's performance "unlocked him."

15. Lindsay Smith - 5

Had some tough moments in defence, but the interchange forward did what he has done every time on the park this season in running the ball hard and making a difference to Penrith's attack.

16. Spencer Leniu - 5.5

Reduced minutes in his final game as a Panther. Gave away a penalty, but didn't miss a tackle and had some impactful runs. Will be a great pickup for the Roosters next year.

17. Luke Garner - 6

Not too many minutes for Garner, but had a strong run or two on the right-hand side as Penrith mounted their comeback, one, in particular, helping to put Brisbane under the pump. Didn't miss a tackle either.

Total: 116.5/170