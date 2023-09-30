The 2023 NRL grand final will likely be decided on full team performances, but what if we took both sides, stirred them in a pot and pulled out the very best?

We have done just that ahead of Sunday's decider, naming a best combined team between the Panthers and Broncos.

The balance is relatively evenly split, with ten Panthers and seven Broncos making the cut.

The spine is also an even split, with Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary joined by Ezra Mam and Billy Walters. The bench shapes as the key difference between the two sides, while Penrith also carry an advantage - albeit a slender one given the talent of Kurt Capewell and Jordan Riki - in the second-row.

Here is Zero Tackle's combined best 17 between the Panthers and Broncos ahead of the 2023 grand final.

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

Wingers: Selwyn Cobbo and Brian To'o

Centres: Stephen Crichton and Herbie Farnworth

Five-eighth: Ezra Mam

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

Hooker: Billy Walters

Props: James Fisher-Harris and Payne Haas

Second-row: Liam Martin and Scott Sorensen

Lock: Patrick Carrigan

Bench: Jack Cogger, Spencer Leniu, Keenan Palasia, Lindsay Smith