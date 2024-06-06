The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the re-signing of young gun fullback Tyrell Sloan.

Sloan was originally set to be off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, and had previously asked for a release from the club.

That release request disappeared earlier this year though, and Sloan - a local junior who was part of the 2019 SG Ball premiership winning squad squad - has now re-signed on a two-year extension.

That same under-age squad in 2019 also featured the likes of Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan.

Sloan's two-year extension will ensure his future in red and white until at least the end of 2026.

Coach Shane Flanagan said Sloan is an ongoing improvement.

“Tyrell's an exciting young player who continues to learn and improve every week,” Flanagan said in a club statement confirming the news.

“His efforts to improve all parts of his game this year have been really pleasing.

“We're looking forward to seeing him continue to develop at the Dragons over the coming seasons.”

Sloan has been the Dragons' first choice fullback this season despite threats in the pre-season that Zac Lomax could have been well in the mix for the Dragons' number one jumper.

Questions over Sloan's defence have lingered despite his excellent attacking play, although 2024 does seem to be his first NRL season to date.

The fullback has now played 48 games for the Dragons since his NRL debut in 2021, scoring 25 tries in the process.

While he is out to increase his numbers, there is no guarantee he remains the Dragons' first-choice fullback. The club lose Zac Lomax to the Parramatta Eels at the end of the year, and have also attempted to sign the likes of off-contract Penrith Panther star Sunia Turuva who is instead off to the Wests Tigers.

With the miss of Turuva and the loss of Lomax though, Sloan is now likely locked into the Dragons's number one jersey in the short-term.