Struggling to find game time in the NRL and cement a spot in the Gold Coast Titans line-up, winger Ken Maumalo hopes to exit the club for new opportunities.

Named as the Dally M Winger of the Year in 2019, Maumalo's career took a downward spiral after leaving the New Zealand Warriors at the end of 2021 for the Wests Tigers.

Despite having already played over 100 NRL games for the Warriors, Maumalo struggled to cement a spot in the Tigers first-grade side (29 games in two seasons) and would ultimately leave them for the Titans at the beginning of last season.

Granted permission to speak with rival clubs since mid-April, Maumalo's agent has now revealed that he wants out of the Gold Coast Titans and is too good a player to be playing in reserve grade.

"He's in their top 30 and is too good a player to be parked in the Queensland Cup," Maumalo's manager Dixon McIver told Wide World of Sports.

"He is a big strong winger who can make the hard yards… he had knee problems for a while but had surgery and is running freely again.

"We are looking to move him to another NRL club or even to England - he would kill it over there."

Once considered one of the top wingers in the competition, he has been overlooked in favour of players such as Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jojo Fifita, Keano Kini and Harley Smith-Shields.

League Express has also disclosed that he has been made available to Super League clubs as he attempts to find a new home and reclaim his Dally M form.

However, he remains contracted with Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2025 NRL season.