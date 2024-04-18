Gold Coast Titans winger Ken Maumalo has reportedly been granted permission to speak with rival teams as he struggles to find game time at the club.

Named as the Dally M Winger of the Year in 2019, Maumalo's career took a downward spiral after leaving the New Zealand Warriors at the end of 2021 for the Wests Tigers.

Despite having already played over 100 NRL games for the Warriors, Maumalo struggled to cement a spot in the Tigers first-grade side (29 games in two seasons) and would ultimately leave them for the Titans at the beginning of last season.

Once considered one of the top wingers in the competition, he has been overlooked in favour of players such as Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jojo Fifita, Keano Kini and Harley Smith-Shields.

Aiming to continue his career, News Corp has reported that he has been granted permission to speak with rival clubs despite being contracted until the end of next season.

"Unfortunately Ken is surplus to requirements at the Titans and not getting a run,” his agent Dixon McIver told News Corp.

"It's pretty hard on Ken, he is playing some good Queensland Cup footy for the Ipswich Jets.

"I believe he should be playing for the Titans, but he can't force his way into their side.

"When he had a knee injury at the Tigers, everybody thought he was lame, but since the operation, he is fine and playing good football.

"We've been given permission to look around, so hopefully we can find another club because Ken loves playing the game and would be an asset with his experience.”