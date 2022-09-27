The referees for the NRL and NRLW grand finals, as well as the State Challenge, have been confirmed, with Ashley Klein to take the whistle in the main game.

The appointment came down to Klein and Grant Atkins, who refereed last week's preliminary finals, however, Klein, who refereed all three State of Origin games earlier this year, has won the race to take the whistle.

Atkins will take up residence in the bunker.

Gerard Sutton, who has refereed the last two grand finals on his own since the NRL went back to the one referee system, and before that had been involved in the previous three grand finals, will play no part in grand final day.

For Klein, it will be the first time he has been in charge of a grand final as the sole referee, having partnered Sutton during the 2018 decider between the Roosters and Storm.

Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram have been selected as the touch judges.

Kasey Badger will take charge of the NRLW decider between the Knights and Eels a little earlier in the afternoon, with Adam Gee, who was in the top four referees this season having been involved from the bunker in last week's preliminary finals, taking the spot in the bunker.

Jordan Morel and Tori Wilkie will be on the sidelines.

Darian Furner meanwhile will take charge of the State Challenge between the NSW Cup and QLD Cup premiers, with Chris Butler to man the bunker, while Cameron Paddy and Dan Munro will run the sidelines from the state leagues.

Grand final day match officials

State Challenge

Penrith Panthers vs Norths Devils, 1:20pm

Referee: Darian Furner

Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Dan Munro

Bunker official: Chris Butler

NRLW grand final

Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels, 3:55pm

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Jordan Morel and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Adam Gee

NRL grand final

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels, 7:30pm

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Grant Atkins