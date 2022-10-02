Penrith Panthers star fullback Dylan Edwards has taken out the Clive Churchill Medal after a dominant performance in the 2022 NRL grand final.

Penrith took out the game by 28 points to 12, with the number one putting in an enormous performance for the premiers.

Headlined by an excellent try-saving tackle during the second half, Edwards was also phenomenal with the ball in hand throughout the game.

Edwards topped the metres from both teams, running for 269 with the ball in hand, including 63 post-contact metres.

Alongside Brian To'o, the Panthers back five set the momentum as they rolled away from the Eels for much of the game in what was a dominant grand final performance.

He also added two try assists, three line break assists, seven tackle busts and a line break of his own in a non-stop performance.

Edwards winning the Clive Churchill Medal follows the effort of Nathan Cleary last season, who won as the Panthers beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 premiership decider.

The fullback has edged out Cleary, who was also phenomenal, as well as other outstanding Penrith players Brian To'o and James Fisher-Harris, while all of Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, Moses Leota and Stephen Crichton could also have laid claim to the medal.