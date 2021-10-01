Despite the looming threat of a snap lockdown, the ARL has forged ahead with their plans to host the 2021 NRL Grand Final at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

In a Saturday morning report filed by News Corp, it was revealed that although this latest Covid scare in the sunshine state had placed the showpiece event on a knife's edge, the contest between South Sydney and Penrith will be staying put.

It was also stated that due to the ambiguity surrounding how Queensland would handle their most recent outbreak, rival bids from New South Wales and Western Australia arose at the eleventh hour in an effort to prise to game away from the Palaszczuk led government.

While the plan remains to send the season off with a 7:30pm kick-off on Sunday night, should a snap lockdown be deemed necessary by the Premier, then the match-up will be delayed for seven days and then shifted north to Townsville.

According to News Corp, the binding agreement signed by ARL Chairman Peter V'landys and the Queensland government states that Queensland Country Bank Stadium must be utilised as the back up option to Lang Park.

While both parties will have every finger and toe crossed that the contingency plan is not required, V'landys has claimed that he will keep his word should disaster strike.

“All options are on the table, but at this stage our priority is to keep the grand final at Suncorp with a 75 per cent capacity,” he said.

“Even with a 50 per cent capacity, we would have a crowd of at least 25,000 at Suncorp.

“It all depends on the infection rates but the Queensland government have done a wonderful job throughout the season.”

After hosting the 2021 AFL Grand Final last week, the aforesaid report also explained that the Mark McGowan led Western Australia government approached the ARL less than 24-hours ago in a bid to swing the quinella.

Although Perth's Optus Stadium holds the capacity to play host to upwards of 60,000 spectators, the advances to poach the season's decider were denied by V'landys and company.

The seemingly rudderless New South Welsh government were also said to have contacted the game's governors.

Though also rebuked, if the last gasp lure of a return south was taken up, it would have scuppered Queensland's ventures to host the first Grand Final outside of the greater Sydney area since the 1998 Super League finale at QEII Stadium.