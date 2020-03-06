Following on from earlier Part 1, below are the remaining eight teams as we look at the upcoming 2020 season.

Newcastle Knights

Recruitment Grade: D

Jayden Brailey arrives from the Sharks and will be the club’s new number nine, while Tuala and Shibasaki are squad signings.

Some big names have departed in SKD, and Ramien while Buhrer and Levi are former rep players, but in reality, Newcastle hasn’t lost much.

Star Player: Kalyn Ponga

The superstar number one has curiously been linked to a monster contract that supposedly allows a chance to play for the All Blacks.

Ponga needs to justify said contract after an up and down 2019 season. He’s proven his best position is in the custodian role, let’s hope he refinds his 2018 form.

Prediction: 10th

Last year we tipped the Knights to play finals and they burned us. We can’t predict the same again this year.

Outside of Pearce and Ponga, the backs look thin. We don’t like their options at 6. Their pack is monstrous but this side relies way too heavily on its three star players.

North Queensland Cowboys

Recruitment Grade: A

Valentine Holmes is probably the biggest signing of the off-season, and although it may take time for the premiership winner to re-adjust, expect him to be a genuine game-changer.

Reece Robson is a brilliant low key pick up and will play plenty of nine this season. Marsters strengthens a position of weakness.

Star Player: Michael Morgan

This became Morgan’s side after the retirement of Thurston and although 2019 didn’t go to plan, he’s still the man in Townsville.

He’ll have a much stronger backline and a quality halves partner to work with this year. Expect a huge bounce-back year from the Cowboys to be led by their skipper.

Prediction: 6th

I like this Cowboys side. No doubt I have them ranked much higher than most but the Holmes inclusion is massive.

Scott Drinkwater is an absolute star. It would be criminal if he’s left out of the run on squad. Expect a big year from Coen Hess after a dire 2019.

Parramatta Eels

Recruitment Grade: A

The Eels have signed a former Origin prop and a future Origin second-rower in Campbell Gillard and Matterson.

Only Ma’u leaves from the top squad leaving the Eels with a stronger side than that which played finals footy last year.

Star Player: Mitch Moses

Moses had a magnificent 2019 and will be the blue and gold’s main man again in their title charge.

He has all the pieces around him. Expectations are high but we expect him to leave a big stamp on the 2020 season.

Prediction: 3rd

We’re going out on a limb here but expect something very big in this club’s near future.

The forward pack is deadly, their wingers are worldly and Moses is set for a monster season. A lot will rely on young Dylan Brown and Reed Mahoney.

Penrith Panthers

Recruitment Grade: B

The Panthers have arguably lost more than they’ve gained, with main man James Maloney leaving. RCG is a big out but looked as though he needed a fresh start.

That said, Koroisau is a huge in and will completely change the game plan. Kurt Capewell is super versatile and very underrated.

Star Player: Nathan Cleary

The absence of James Maloney proves one thing; this is Nathan Clearys team now. He’ll be expected to deliver.

It’s almost unbelievable that Clearly is still only 22 years old given what he has achieved. He’s keen given the keys and has all the talent to take this side places as he hits his peak.

Prediction: 11th

Api and Clearly are special players but otherwise, the Panthers spine looks razor thin.

Naden and To’o were incredible finds last year but again the backs look light on. Kikau is a freak of nature and surely a short favourite to win second rower of the year but again, outside of him there aren’t any game-breakers.

Penrith have a side capable of a top few finish but a lot is going to have to go right for that to happen. Can’t see it happening.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Recruitment Grade: C

On paper, the Bunnies have lost Burgess, Inglis, Sutton and Doueihi while they’ve picked up a centre to play fullback.

Turns out that centre is arguably the most destructive back in the competition on his day. The challenge will be ensuring his play is more consistent.

Star Player: Adam Reynolds

Very tempted to put Cook or Mitchell but Reynolds is the main man at Redfern.

His kicking game is still arguably the best in the competition while his combination with Cody Walker has premiership-winning potential.

Prediction: 4th

Souths have lost some magical talent but this side is stacked!!! Latrell is a massive in and could be the difference between a prelim and a Grand Final.

The halves are top few, the backline is ridiculously talented, the forwards are beasts and Cook is arguably the best hooker in the game.

Bennett will hand over the reins at seasons end and could do so having delivered yet another title.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Recruitment Grade: B

Although Widdop and Leilua are big outs, the inclusion of Merrin finally fixes their issue at 13, allowing Frizell to return wider.

Wiliame will be pressing for a position in the outside backs while the signing of Luke becomes very important given the injury suffered by McInnes.

Star Player: Ben Hunt

Hunt decides opinion in almost all circles. Social media, selectors, even Dragons fans, but he’s undisputedly the Dragons’ most important player.

The three into two issue of last year is no longer there which should allow Hunt and Norman to build a formidable halves combination.

Prediction: 13th

There are rep players across the park but also glaring issues of weakness.

The halves did not play well together last year, there’s no recognized starting number one. The backline is all or nothing and McInnes is out for possibly a month.

The future of Tyson Frizell looks to add another distraction they do not need. Plenty of talent but they don’t look much improved from last year.

Sydney Roosters

Recruitment Grade: D

They lost arguably the most complete halfback of the modern era and unarguably the most successful. They also lost arguably the most destructive centre in the game on his day.

Coming in is a largely untested rookie who’s last first-grade game is best remembered for kneeing an opponent who was on his knees leading to a momentum-shifting penalty.

No pressure.

Star Player: Luke Keary

Keary ascended to rare heights in 2019 and is one of the games elite playmakers. We’re expecting even better this year.

A Dally M Medal is not beyond the future Origin number six as he takes ownership of the side.

Prediction: 5th

I know, I know! We can hear the Roosters fans in the comments already. This is based purely on the fact there’s no Cooper Cronk to guide this incredible side around.

There’s still premiership-winning potential there and this side is very capable of creating next level history, however, it’ll have to come sans the maestro.

Wests Tigers

Recruitment Grade: B

This is a tough one as they lost their best forward in Matterson and attacking centre in Marsters.

Coming in however, are replacements in Leilua x 2 and an upgrade at fullback in Doueihi. Billy Walters is a player of big potential.

They missed out on some superstar talent but have improved.

Star Player: Luke Brooks

This has to be the year Brooks takes this side to a finals return. He’s a former Dally M Halfback of the Year and has plenty of experience.

He wasn’t able to stand up in the do or die match against the Sharks but has a more settled squad this year.

Prediction: 12th

Of course, the easy option here is to predict ninth, however, we just see 11 better sides.

Bj Leilua can be freaking but to say he has a mistake in him is not unfair. They don’t look settled at 6 or 9 with under a week to kick off.