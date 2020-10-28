Melbourne Storm

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith won his eighth Player of the Year after a stellar season in 2020.

The 37-year-old was once again one of the league’s best players and has added to the legacy he will soon leave behind.

Smith capped off the season with a Premiership victory in what was his 430th game in the purple.

Members’ Player of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Best Forward of the Year: Brandon Smith

Best Back of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Most Improved Player of the Year: Justin Olam

Billy Slater Rookie of the Year: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Cooper Cronk Feeder Club Player of the Year: Isaac Lumelume