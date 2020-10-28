MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm runs with the ball during the round 17 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on July 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

Melbourne Storm

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith won his eighth Player of the Year after a stellar season in 2020.

The 37-year-old was once again one of the league’s best players and has added to the legacy he will soon leave behind.

Smith capped off the season with a Premiership victory in what was his 430th game in the purple.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Cameron Smith of the Storm leads his team onto the field during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on September 21, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Members’ Player of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Best Forward of the Year: Brandon Smith

Best Back of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Most Improved Player of the Year: Justin Olam

Billy Slater Rookie of the Year: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Cooper Cronk Feeder Club Player of the Year: Isaac Lumelume

