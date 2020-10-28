The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
Melbourne Storm
Melbourne captain Cameron Smith won his eighth Player of the Year after a stellar season in 2020.
The 37-year-old was once again one of the league’s best players and has added to the legacy he will soon leave behind.
Smith capped off the season with a Premiership victory in what was his 430th game in the purple.
Members’ Player of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Best Forward of the Year: Brandon Smith
Best Back of the Year: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Most Improved Player of the Year: Justin Olam
Billy Slater Rookie of the Year: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Cooper Cronk Feeder Club Player of the Year: Isaac Lumelume
