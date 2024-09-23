A 2005 NRL premiership winner and former teammate of Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall is reportedly being linked with a return to the club.

The Wests Tigers are currently on the hunt for a new assistant coach following the departure of club legend Robbie Farah as they look to climb off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in four years.

Attempting to shake-up their roster and staff to change their losing ways, a member of the team's 2005 Grand Final premiership team may soon find himself back at the club but in a coaching capacity.

According to The Daily Telegraph, one of the potential candidates that is being considered for the role is the team's former fullback Brett Hodgson.

A former teammate of Benji Marshall, Hodgson was previously an assistant coach at the Tigers before becoming the head coach of Hull FC in the Super League and working under Eddie Jones for Australia's and England's rugby union teams.

In his playing days, Hodgson played 351 matches in the NRL and Super League across 17 seasons for the Western Suburbs Magpies, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

A prolific goal-kicker, he scored 2509 career points in these competitions, appeared in six games for the NSW Blues, won the 2009 Man of Steel award, and played in a Grand Final in 2001 and 2005 - he also played in a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup.

“It's great to be back...I'm still living out at Campbelltown which is where I grew up. The M5 is playing some tricks on me," Hodgson said when Ivan Cleary brought him back to the Tigers for the 2018 season.

“I've always wanted to be a coach. When you get to your late 20s and it's potentially coming to an end, you look to that next stage in your life.

“I'm really enjoying it so far.”