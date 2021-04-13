1. Through five rounds David Fifita looks like he’s worth every single cent of his monster contract. He has been dominant in almost every contest and has given the Titans a belief. He has lifted players around him. Tyrone Peachey is in career best form while Kevin Proctor looks like he’s in his mid-20s again.

2. It’s too early to really talk Origin, but if Jarome Luai isn’t in the discussion for the six jumper I’ll be shocked. The ability to run with a successful, week-to-week halves partnership is worth its weight in gold. He’s been the dominant half despite the Dally M voting farce.

3. I still can’t believe that the Bulldogs and Broncos didn’t go in for Benji Marshall. The way he controlled the game for the Bunnies on Thursday Night is something that both of those sides could really use. Tigers fans are, rightfully, questioning why he was allowed to leave.

4. Chad Townsend, Luke Brooks and Anthony Milford are all due stints in NSW Cup. We’ll see if any of their respective coaches have the bravery to make the big call this weekend.

5. Pretty funny how fans expecting a blow out and a close game on Friday night flipped them. Almost as if good teams win games and it’s not all down to the faster game? It’ll level out soon enough.

6. Let us know in the comments below if you had the Dragons sitting four from five and inside the top four at this stage. Honestly, please …

7. Craig Fitzgibbon is a huge get for the Sharks. The club is obviously in need of some new ideas and the Roosters assistant comes with huge wraps. Everyone who speaks of the former Premiership winner does so with the highest regard. Multiple clubs wanted Fitzgibbon as their coach but it looks as though the Sharks are the team he’ll choose as his first head coaching appointment.

8. I’m a Sharks fan and I would happily skip that mess on Friday evening to get to the game of the round; the Storm and the Roosters. Sam Walker has enjoyed two brilliant games to start his first-grade career but this is, by FAR, his biggest test to date. Wow!

9. For the life of me I cannot understand why Souths are baulking on Adam Reynolds and a new contract. I’m all for clubs sticking to their guns but this is Adam Reynolds we’re talking about. The Bunnies’ Premiership window is wide open but if they lose Reynolds that window closes quite a bit.

10. What a difference a fortnight can make. Last week the Sea Eagles were a genuine chance to go deep into the season without a win. Fast forward and they’re coming off a win over the Warriors, with Tommy Turbo back this weekend and a fixture against the Tigers.

11. That Stephen Crichton moment of madness left a bad taste in plenty of fans’ mouths. Harmless but pretty dumb. I did enjoy the Panthers fans Viking Clap and them trying to claim they “took” the Viking Clap. It’s been done … on a winning Grand Final Day. Only one team can claim that.

12. Why wasn’t James Tedesco put through a HIA on Saturday night? His head hit the ground and he was clearly dazed. It seems as though every head clash or clip is, rightfully, looked at but Tedesco was shaking the cobwebs in a big way. It wasn’t even mentioned again.

13. I cannot wait to be at Henson Park this weekend to watch the Jets and celebrate Tommy Raudonikis with the faithful. My bet is the actual crowd numbers will surpass the announced crowd.

14. James Roberts has been underwhelming so far in his Tigers tenure. He’s the kind of player that can spark something, similar to Tabuai-Fidow’s insane solo try on Sunday. If the Tigers are any chance of saving this season they need their former Origin centre to fire regularly.

15. I genuinely believe it’s now at a point where coaches will start to pick utility players to cover HIAs. The Sharks have been lucky to have back-rowers who played in the centres earlier in their career to cover recent head knocks.

16. We were forced to say goodbye to two legends of the game this week. Michael Morgan and Jake Friend’s careers ended far too soon. Both are title winners and Origin players. Health comes first and I applaud both for their decisions and careers.

17. AJ Brimson is a better all-round fullback than Ponga. See you in the comments.

18. The NYC is fun. A lot of fun. I was a big fan but bringing the competition back won’t make the comp closer. The same players are playing in Flegg and other competitions. I just don’t see the connection.

19. It will only take one big name signing/re-signing but the transfer market is set to explode. So many clubs are in for Reynolds and Johnson, it could realistically shape five or six team’s futures. Crichton looks set to re-set with the Roosters. One domino down, plenty to come.

20. If reports are true that Andrew Fifita is moving to England, then it’s a real shame to see his Australian career end in the NSW Cup. At one point he was, undisputedly, the best prop in the game. I’ll never forget that 10/10 Origin performance or the Premiership-winning try in 2016. I hope he plays amazingly well in Super League should the move go through.