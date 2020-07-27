1. How good were the young forwards taking it to veteran stars in the middle? Hetherington upset JWH in a big way on Saturday while young Blore’s debut clash with Nathan Brown was incredible! Risky business but I loved it.

2. Anyone who says the Dragons were robbed on the weekend needs to find another game to support. Yes, it was a horrible decision by the bunker, but the Dragons had 70 minutes to win a game where the Sharks had Goodwin and Talakai in the centres. Who’s to say the Sharks don’t score from what should have been a drop out and go on to win by 40?

3. It was a huge week for the Titans. The Fifita signing is a genuine game-changing move but them moving on Ryan James, Shannon Boyd and Bryce Cartwright is just as positive. They need young, interested, value for money signings to compliment their star second row signings for 2021. Good to see.

4. Nick Cotric is a big in for the Bulldogs. They had to play overs to attract an Origin-quality signing, which hopefully should kick start a big recruitment drive. Good business for the Dogs despite the price tag and risk with the youngster shifting to the centres. Curtis Scott and Matt Burton are both quality options and worth the risk.

5. News that the Panthers are paying for half of Reagan Campbell Gillard’s contract this year (and next) make RCG the best bargain buy in the NRL. He’s the form prop of the competition right now and the Eels are getting him for half price. Incredible business.

6. I love wet weather footy. It can force sides to have to play a completely different brand of footy. Although, as shown by Matt Dufty and Zac Lomax, you can still be expansive and creative in the rain. They were so good on Saturday. Newcastle … not so much.

7. Hearing strong talk that the Titans are set to welcome back AJ Brimson this weekend against the Roosters. Tough game to return in but Brimson is a real difference maker on the Gold Coast. Can’t wait!

8. It’s awful how often one serious injury is followed up so quickly by another. It’s pure coincidence however it just seems to happen so often lately. Was awful to see both Newcastle stars go down in quick succession this weekend. Ramien and Townsend both look set for time out also.

9. Souths look almost shot. I thought Walker and Cook would absolutely dominate with the new rules but we are yet to see it. Neither have been bad but they, and Reynolds, are all NSW Origin reps and I guess I just expected more. They’re certainly not title challengers.

10. The Knights looked the most likely of the teams outside of the top four to be able to challenge come season’s end. Their disastrous run with injuries in the number nine jumper looks to have ruled them out. Canberra now look the most likely, ironically despite losing their star hooker.

11. Talk that the Roosters may be add Sonny Bill Williams a month prior to the finals is downright ridiculous. The fact that the NRL have openly stated they will bend rules for the back to back Premiers goes against everything the salary cap supposedly stands for. I would be absolutely on board if SBW were playing for the Warriors, but slotting in on a cut price pinch hit run for the title makes a farce of the competition.

12. This is going to sound incredibly petty, as it is, but all the talk post Titans game on the weekend was about Jai Arrow’s mullet rather than the fact he failed to make 100 metres. Titans fans should be filthy that their star forward seems to be holidaying prior to his move to the Bunnies next year.

13. The Cowboys are perhaps the most disappointing side in 2020. I know they’ve had some injury issues, but who haven’t? They’re a two man forward pack and really lack class out wide. The young halves tried their backsides off during the Friday early game however they were a distant second.

14. Impact from the bench can be literally match, and even season, defining. Right now there is no bench more impactful than the Sharks. Toby Rudolf and Royce Hunt both topped 200 metres from the bench this weekend against the Dragons. Talakai returns to the bench this weekend with the return of Nikora, meaning the three punch bench is back. Teig Wilton will be hard to displace after a solid debut.

15. Fair to say that the Broncos dominated on Friday night for 18 or the opening 20 minutes. Unfortunately, the Storm then dominated for 59 and a half of the next 60 minutes. They were so professional. Still waiting for that supposed Storm slide. Maybe next year?

16. Didn’t love the Tigers fans celebrating a head knock to Ryan Matterson on Thursday night …

17. Tomorrow we’ll see the return of my Origin Watch column, but how awesome is it being 10 rounds in and not having to prepare for two months’s of disrupted footy!? I’m really coming around to this Origin at the end of the year idea.

18. The annual beer, food and footy festival was supposed to be this past weekend at Henson Park. Although the weather absolutely would not have played ball, still sad to miss it. Last year’s event was an incredible afternoon of eating, drinking and watching the Jets put 40 on the then competition leaders.

19. CHN signed for the Raiders as expected earlier this week. I wrote a fortnight ago that he should honour his contract with the Dogs after his decisions landed him in trouble. Such a shame that no one is willing to own up and face their errors anymore. The Dogs did the right thing in letting him go but come out as the only real losers here.

20. It was pretty funny to hear everyone crowing on Saturday night about being 6/6 in footy tips and celebrating an almost certain perfect round. The Dogs beating the Knights on Sunday was oh so beautiful.