1. Josh Papalii is the game’s best prop. 96.4% tackling efficiency and over 150 metres per game are incredible stats. He missed one tackle on the weekend. That was his first miss in seven games.

2. The overreaction by Roosters fans after falling short of yet another Prelim is absolutely unbelievable. Calls to end Kyle Flanagan’s Roosters career show how impatient this fan base truly are. Anyone expecting him to be Cooper Cronk in his debut Finals Series need to take a good look at themselves. The kid far outplayed any expectations.

3. I can’t believe the amount of negativity towards Clint Gutherson. He was BY FAR the best player on the park for the majority of the game on Saturday night and has a magical season. I fully expect him to be named the Dally M Fullback of the year. That dance though.

4. Taking the above into consideration, I’m playing Stephen Crichton at centre in Origin over Gutherson. The centres are QLD’s undoubted weakness so the Blues need to take full advantage. Putting the game’s form centre in against out of position debutants seems the best option, surely!?

5. Much like with the Roosters, the hyperbole to their straight sets exit is massive overkill. They finished 3rd and were beaten by two in form sides. No, it’s not what you want, but calls for mass sackings genuinely have me scratching my head. Emotion is good but can’t come into decision making.

6. I said this a few weeks back, but this is the first time in a long time that I can actually see a side from outside the top four making the Grand Final. That said, I still believe the winner comes from the Top 4. The advantage is just too big and the grand final is one game too far.

7. Saturday afternoon’s NRLW game was very difficult to watch. Not due to a lack of ability but due to all the horror injuries. I’ve never seen anything like that. Fingers crossed for everyone involved.

8. That hair pull should be a send off, or at very least a sin bin. No question. Cannot believe a penalty was where that ended. It’s like the trip, which use to be an automatic send off. Now it’s barely a penalty.

9. Souths are the form attacking team of the competition but they’ll need to improve big time on their 71% completion rate from this past weekend if they’re going to worry the Panthers. Penrith are a different animal right now. Souths need to play that brand of footy yet complete at 85% plus. Big ask.

10. With all the hype around the Green Machine, Bunnies and Minor Premiership winning Panthers, the Storm have become an afterthought. That’s dangerous, especially now that Cam Smith is likely to retire at the end of the season. The last thing a Craig Bellamy coached side requires is more motivation.

11. I can’t blame the likes of RCG and co who are struggling with the bubble pre-Origin. It’s a MASSIVE ask. With all due respect he’s probably not assured a run on spot and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he were to withdraw. Ponga was very quick to rubbish rumours he was struggling with the bubble atmosphere but I don’t think he needed to at all.

12. There were suggestions that Mitch Moses really let his team down by missing that important penalty goal attempt. Yes, obviously, however his teammates REALLY let him down in not only surrendering possession from the rebound but then letting the Bunnies to stroll in for a match-defining four pointer. They’ll deny it obviously but they weren’t ready for that rebound. Those are the moments that define such close contests. It completely blew the game open.

13. Pretty awful weekend for the game off-field. I won’t make specific comment on either case but if either are proven to be correct, than that is hugely disappointing. The NRL spends so much time and money educating players, however surely you don’t need specific training to avoid either situation from happening.

14. I think the past fortnight have really proven how much the Roosters miss Latrell Mitchell. They were WELL in both finals games yet lacked that match winner outside of Keary or Tedesco. Latrell literally won games on his own back last year. Easy in hindsight and given the circumstances a move was always likely, but they really missed their match winner come crunch time.

15. Just a reminder that Josh Morris won as many finals games this year as the team he was absolutely desperate to leave in search for a Premiership. These are facts.