1. Despite all four underdogs leading their finals games early this past weekend, only the Roosters made me believe they would go on with it. The Sharks and Knights needed EVERYTHING to go their way to be any chance, while the Storm always looked too good. The Roosters looked set for a big night though and were reeled in.

2. Good sides can wrestle back momentum. The ordinary, or even the good sides cannot. The Sharks had ALL the momentum yet the second they threw that intercept it was all Raiders. The Knights had ALL the momentum until they knocked out chasing an 18/20 point lead. From there it was all Bunnies. Hugely telling.

3. Kalyn Ponga has a huge amount of work to do before he becomes a premier fullback. His decision to leap from the ground and catch every bomb like an AFL specie cost the Knights huge this weekend. He wasn’t within three metres or another player and could have stood still and caught it on his chest. I swear he’s done that 10 times this season for like six knock-ons.

4. I’d be shocked if the Sharks stand in the way if rumours of the Dogs interest in Chad Townsend turns out to be legit. He played well in the opening 20 minutes but spent the next 60 kicking the ball backwards on the final play. To say his season has been ordinary is being polite. Meanwhile the supremely talented Braydon Trindall looks set to leave the club.

5. For the first time in as long as I can remember, I’m tipping a side from the 5th to 8th spots to cause an upset this weekend. Bunnies over the Eels for mine. Home ground advantage won’t be overly pronounced while the Souths 6, 7 and 9 are breathing fire right now.

6. Anyone else feel as though James Tedesco was kept quiet on Friday night? I thought the Panthers held him largely out of the game. He scored a try, topped the running metres, made a line break, and made 11 tackle breaks. Yikes. Quiet?

7. Ben Cummins cannot referee this year’s Grand Final. The officiating over the weekend was pretty fire. Meanwhile the Badge is out and Cecchin can’t get a game.

8. It was amazing to have the NRLW back. The Broncos again look the team to beat however you feel if the Dragons stars can gel quickly (and they’re going to need to given the short nature of the competition) they can push the defending Premiers. The Roosters were the surprise packet of the weekend.

9. It’s time for expansion when it comes to the women’s game. The Sharks and Bunnies have to come into the competition next season. The talent is there. A four week competition isn’t what the standard of the game deserves. Unfortunately Covid cost cutting will probably end any dreams of expansion and the 6 team round robin season.

10. Any talk of expanding the finals ended over the weekend. The Sharks and Knights were just fulfilling broadcast obligations. There’s a huge gap between the top six and the rest and it showed.

11. The Melbourne Storm’s all star backline is largely made up of other team’s discards of reserve graders. Ryan Papenhuyzen, a Tigers reserve grader, could play Origin tomorrow. Addo Carr is the best winger in the game right now despite being another Tigers squad player. Brenko Lee was flicked from the Titans. There is no better coach in the game than Craig Bellamy when it comes to maximising potential.

12. So far no real shocks when it comes to Origin teams being named. Origin Watch will return this week so look for a break down of both squads, however I don’t disagree with leaving out Klemmer nor Graham. QLD have some HUGE decisions to make.

13. How amazing are the goal kickers across this final series? Only seven conversions were missed over four games of mass points. 40 tries were scored. That’s incredible. I have a feeling goal kicking is going to be literally title-deciding this season.

14. It was absolutely amazing to see (and hear) big crowds over the weekend. There is nothing like a big Rugby League crowd to get the senses going. Covid robbed us of many months of crowd reactions but all four games over the weekend were LOUD. 40,000 at the Grand Final seemed an absolute pipedream only a month ago. Incredible.

15. Spoiler: Both the Sharks and Knights will receive pass marks in our end of season reviews. The Sharks over achieved while the Knights landed exactly where we expected and their fans hoped. The remaining six teams all entered the season with bigger expectations and have justified to this stage.