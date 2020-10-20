1. Despite all the razzing of Panthers fans I enjoy on social media, it would have been a real shame if Penrith hadn’t made it to the final day of the season. This has been a dominant season we haven’t previously seen before. I know it’s a shortened competition but right now it just looks as though it would have provided four more weeks for Penrith to keep winning.

2. The Storm were SCARY good on Friday night. This was supposed to be the year they regressed. Well, maybe next year?

3. I 100% thought what Dane Gagai put down was a try. I 100% thought they’d deny it though. Rugby League huh?

4. I was shocked when the final teams were announced on Saturday night. I couldn’t believe that Brent Naden had been moved to the bench, despite a few errors in round one of the finals. The big shock though came when one of the game’s premier locks in Cam Murray was shifted out wide. Fair to say that the Panthers risk with Tyrone May worked, however I don’t believe the Murray swap worked early on at all. Strange.

5. I fully understand it came via unprecedented levels of injuries in a competition still in its relative infancy, however the fact that the Dragons were forced to field 16 players in this weekend’s NRLW competition has to be looked at. I heard talk of a pre-match loan/swap from the Warriors but surely there was a young player the NRL could have helped the Dragons sign on a temp contract for a bench spot during the week?

6. It was a shame that the draw fell the way it did for the NRLW. The Broncos put the Roosters away a week before their Grand Final match. Hopefully the Roosters use it as motivation for next week rather than a dent to their confidence. The Broncos look at very short odds to make it three straight.

7. That Adam Reynolds 40/20 attempt shows just how close these games are and how the tiniest of margins can decide so much. Penrith were brilliant in defence all night so there’s every chance they repel that set of six, however, two inches may have literally decided a Prelim. Incredible.

8. The five inclusions in Fittler’s Origin team were absolute no brainers and very much expected. Jarrod Croker undid any chance he had of a shock call up into the centres with a poor showing, while Cam Murray showed his versatility when required. Adam Reynolds surely had to be the backup halfback though? I suppose Keary can play seven.

9. If the Storm complete at 88% on Sunday as they did against the Raiders on Friday night, they’re champions. Not even the Panthers can defend that.

10. Was there seriously only 30,000 fans there on Saturday night? Dead set sounded like 60,000. One thing this rough patch has done is really show our appreciation of the greatest game of all. I can’t wait to see 40,000 there on Sunday evening.

11. To say the Dally M awards needs an overhaul is a drastic understatement. Jack Wighton is a wonderful player but in what world was Nathan Cleary not the best player across 20 rounds this year? Luckily the blow was cushioned by an error so we all had two hours to prepare before the “shock” announcement.

12. I genuinely can’t remember a time when Cameron Smith wasn’t playing Rugby League. If this is the last week of the great man, wow. What a career! I’ll have plenty to say if he does hang up the boots.

13. All throughout the finals series, despite teams running out to early leads, I never thought the game was over. That changed on Friday when the Storm went out to an early lead. I fear the same this Sunday.

14. I’m halfway through my Grand Final preview and I still don’t know which team I’m going to pick as my 2020 Premiers yet. I can’t remember going into a GF with such hesitation to make a selection. One team hasn’t lost in almost forever so it has to be them right? One team is the Storm, so it has to be them right? Yikes.

15. 2020 has been a ridiculous season on and off the field but every day I am thankful we have the greatest game of all to somewhat distract us from the real world. RUGBA LEAGUE!!!