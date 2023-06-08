Forced changes will be the order of the day heading into the second game of the State of Origin series.

To be played in Brisbane on June 21, both Brad Fittler and Billy Slater will name their sides for the game in the coming days.

The Maroons have lost both Jai Arrow and Tom Gilbert to injury, and while Slater isn't expected to make any other changes, they could yet come.

Fittler, on the other hand, has big questions to answer after a Game 1 loss at the Adelaide Oval. Since then, he has lost Nathan Cleary to injury, but could be able to slot stars like Latrell Mitchell back into the side, while other positions may be in need of change after the loss.

With that said, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle who they would pick for the second game of the series in Brisbane.

Here is who they picked:

Queensland Maroons

Jack Blyth

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Reuben Cotter

11. David Fifita

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Corey Horsburgh

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Thomas Flegler

Ins: Felise Kaufusi, Corey Horsburgh

Outs: Tom Gilbert, Jai Arrow

Position changes: Nil

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Reuben Cotter

11. David Fifita

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Christian Welch

17. Felise Kaufusi

Ins: Jeremiah Nanai, Chrisian Welch, Felise Kaufusi

Outs: Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler, Jai Arrow

Position changes: Nil

Dan Nichols

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. David Fifita

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Thomas Flegler

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Corey Horsburgh

Ins: Kurt Capewell, Corey Horsburgh

Outs: Tom Gilbert, Jai Arrow

Position changes: Lindsay Collins bench to prop, Reuben Cotter prop to bench,

Scott Pryde

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Ben Hunt

10. Lindsay Collins

11. David Fifita

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

16. Corey Horsburgh

17. Christian Welch

Ins: Felise Kaufusi, Christian Welch, Corey Horsburgh

Outs: Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler, Jai Arrow

Position changes: Lindsay Collins bench to prop, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui prop to bench,

New South Wales Blues

Note: New South Wales lost Apisai Koroisau on Thursday evening during the Tigers-Titans game to a broken jaw. All four selections had Koroisau in their sides. They have been noted in the replacement section.

Jack Blyth

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Cody Walker

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Matt Burton

15. Cameron Murray

16. Junior Paulo

17. Keaon Koloamatangi

Ins: Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Daniel Saifiti, Damien Cook, Keaon Koloamatangi

Outs: Stephen Crichton, Josh Addo-Carr, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Hudson Young, Nicho Hynes

Position changes: Tom Trbojevic centre to wing, Liam Martin bench to second-row

Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced in starting side by Damien Cook, Matt Burton added to bench.

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cody Walker

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Junior Paulo

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Cameron Murray

16. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Spencer Leniu

Ins: Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Damien Cook, Keaon Koloamatangi, Spencer Leniu

Outs: Tom Trbojevic, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Hudson Young, Nicho Hynes

Position changes: Junior Paulo bench to prop, Liam Martin bench to second-row, Apisai Koroisau hooker to bench

Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced on bench by Nicho Hynes.

Dan Nichols

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Liam Martin

12. Cameron Murray

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Matt Burton

15. Tyson Frizell

16. Tevita Pangai Jr

17. Tevita Tatola

Ins: Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds, Damien Cook, Tevita Tatola

Outs: Stephen Crichton, Nathan Cleary, Nicho Hynes, Hudson Young

Position changes: Junior Paulo bench to prop, Liam Martin bench to second-row, Cameron Murray bench to second-row

Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced in starting side by Damien Cook, Matt Burton added to bench.

Scott Pryde

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cody Walker

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Reece Robson

15. Cameron Murray

16. Tevita Tatola

17. Keaon Koloamatangi

Ins: Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Damien Cook, Tevita Tatola, Keaon Koloamatangi

Outs: Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Hudson Young

Position changes: Nicho Hynes bench to halfback, Junior Paulo bench to prop, Liam Martin bench to second-row

Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced in starting side by Damien Cook, Reece Robson added to bench.