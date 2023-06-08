Forced changes will be the order of the day heading into the second game of the State of Origin series.
To be played in Brisbane on June 21, both Brad Fittler and Billy Slater will name their sides for the game in the coming days.
The Maroons have lost both Jai Arrow and Tom Gilbert to injury, and while Slater isn't expected to make any other changes, they could yet come.
Fittler, on the other hand, has big questions to answer after a Game 1 loss at the Adelaide Oval. Since then, he has lost Nathan Cleary to injury, but could be able to slot stars like Latrell Mitchell back into the side, while other positions may be in need of change after the loss.
With that said, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle who they would pick for the second game of the series in Brisbane.
Here is who they picked:
Queensland Maroons
Jack Blyth
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Murray Taulagi
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Ben Hunt
10. Reuben Cotter
11. David Fifita
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Corey Horsburgh
16. Lindsay Collins
17. Thomas Flegler
Ins: Felise Kaufusi, Corey Horsburgh
Outs: Tom Gilbert, Jai Arrow
Position changes: Nil
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Murray Taulagi
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Ben Hunt
10. Reuben Cotter
11. David Fifita
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Christian Welch
17. Felise Kaufusi
Ins: Jeremiah Nanai, Chrisian Welch, Felise Kaufusi
Outs: Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler, Jai Arrow
Position changes: Nil
Dan Nichols
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Murray Taulagi
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Lindsay Collins
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. David Fifita
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Thomas Flegler
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Corey Horsburgh
Ins: Kurt Capewell, Corey Horsburgh
Outs: Tom Gilbert, Jai Arrow
Position changes: Lindsay Collins bench to prop, Reuben Cotter prop to bench,
Scott Pryde
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Murray Taulagi
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Reuben Cotter
9. Ben Hunt
10. Lindsay Collins
11. David Fifita
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
16. Corey Horsburgh
17. Christian Welch
Ins: Felise Kaufusi, Christian Welch, Corey Horsburgh
Outs: Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler, Jai Arrow
Position changes: Lindsay Collins bench to prop, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui prop to bench,
New South Wales Blues
Note: New South Wales lost Apisai Koroisau on Thursday evening during the Tigers-Titans game to a broken jaw. All four selections had Koroisau in their sides. They have been noted in the replacement section.
Jack Blyth
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Tom Trbojevic
6. Cody Walker
7. Adam Reynolds
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
10. Payne Haas
11. Liam Martin
12. Tyson Frizell
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Matt Burton
15. Cameron Murray
16. Junior Paulo
17. Keaon Koloamatangi
Ins: Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Daniel Saifiti, Damien Cook, Keaon Koloamatangi
Outs: Stephen Crichton, Josh Addo-Carr, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Hudson Young, Nicho Hynes
Position changes: Tom Trbojevic centre to wing, Liam Martin bench to second-row
Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced in starting side by Damien Cook, Matt Burton added to bench.
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Cody Walker
7. Adam Reynolds
8. Junior Paulo
9. Damien Cook
10. Payne Haas
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Nicho Hynes
15. Cameron Murray
16. Keaon Koloamatangi
17. Spencer Leniu
Ins: Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Damien Cook, Keaon Koloamatangi, Spencer Leniu
Outs: Tom Trbojevic, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Hudson Young, Nicho Hynes
Position changes: Junior Paulo bench to prop, Liam Martin bench to second-row, Apisai Koroisau hooker to bench
Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced on bench by Nicho Hynes.
Dan Nichols
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Adam Reynolds
8. Payne Haas
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo
11. Liam Martin
12. Cameron Murray
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Matt Burton
15. Tyson Frizell
16. Tevita Pangai Jr
17. Tevita Tatola
Ins: Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds, Damien Cook, Tevita Tatola
Outs: Stephen Crichton, Nathan Cleary, Nicho Hynes, Hudson Young
Position changes: Junior Paulo bench to prop, Liam Martin bench to second-row, Cameron Murray bench to second-row
Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced in starting side by Damien Cook, Matt Burton added to bench.
Scott Pryde
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Cody Walker
7. Nicho Hynes
8. Payne Haas
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Reece Robson
15. Cameron Murray
16. Tevita Tatola
17. Keaon Koloamatangi
Ins: Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Damien Cook, Tevita Tatola, Keaon Koloamatangi
Outs: Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Hudson Young
Position changes: Nicho Hynes bench to halfback, Junior Paulo bench to prop, Liam Martin bench to second-row
Note: Apisai Koroisau replaced in starting side by Damien Cook, Reece Robson added to bench.
“we asked our team here at Zero Tackle who they would pick for the second game ”
Who THEY would pick !
I am surprised that none of the experts has selected anyone other than Teddy as the NSW fullback. Am I the only one who thinks that his game against the Dogs was not enough to make up for the way he has been playing for Easts and the Blues, this season?
It’s a pity that the experts were not asked to nominate the captain, as well.
Even if Teddy is to be picked, does he deserve to retain the captaincy? My vote would be for the half-back (Moses/Reynolds/Hynes/whomever) to get the armband, and for Teddy to do what he is told to do, not to have licence to do what he wants, with no one on the field in a position to tell him to play as he has been directed.