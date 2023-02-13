The NRL pre-season has officially kicked off with ten games being played on the weekend.

However, as each team opted to rest most of their stars it has provided an opportunity for other players to stand up and cement their spot in the team for Round 1.

Here is the Week 1 Pre-Season team of the week.

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

One of the biggest signings this off-season, Walsh lived up to the hype in his first appearance. With doubts on whether Walsh can perform at a high level for another club, all eyes were on him in the Broncos trial game against the Titans. Despite only playing the first half he delivered a masterclass in the attack.

2. Jesse McLean (Penrith Panthers)

In his first game after being signed to the Top 30 squad, McLean had a great outing in front of his friends and family. He topped the run metres for the Panthers securing 189. The Australian Schoolboy also managed to cross over the line for a try of his own.

3. Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers)

Just like McLean, Jenkins is another young player making a name for himself. With the departure of Stephen Crichton next year, his performance created him as the easy choice to replace him in the centres. Not only did he show off his ball-handling skills but took an intercept, scored and had 146 run metres.

4. Marcelo Montoya (New Zealand Warriors)

Three tries, four line breaks and seven tackle busts, everything that Montoya touched turned into gold. The Fijian's intensity changed the outlook of the game and looked dangerous every time he got the ball. His main highlight was rampaging over Charlie Staines, on his way to score.

5. Selwyn Cobbo (Indigenous All-Stars)

Despite off-field issues with the Broncos' coaching staff, Cobbo continued to show why he is one of the best wingers in the competition. On his way to claiming a hattrick and the win for the Indigenous All-Stars, the Queensland achieved 208 running metres along with eight tackle busts

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens RLFC)

The first foreigner to make the team of the week, Lomax had an interesting performance against the Dragons. Despite not playing at his best, he was the best five-eighth of the week. Controlling the plays with Lewis Dodd he made sure to utilise the forwards and fullback Jack Welsby to secure a 12-point victory.

7. Nicho Hynes (Indigenous All-Stars)

The reigning Dally M medalist has continued his great form into 2023. In his first game of the year, he stole the show in the All-Stars game contributing a try, try assists and 207 running metres on his way to leading the team to victory. His performance would earn him the Preston Campbell Medal for best on the ground.

8. Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans)

One of the most under-rated players in the NRL competition, Jollifee was in full strife on the weekend. Amassing 213 run metres he was the best player in the forwards. A tank with the ball he brought the Titans back into the game. Unfortunately, he doesn't get the same praise his teammates get week in, and week out.

9. Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs)

In only 25 minutes on the field, Mahoney showed why the Bulldogs picked him up during the off-season. Making an immediate impact from dummy half, he set up two tries to get them an early lead. In defence, he was a workhorse and conceded no missed tackles.

10. Viliami Fifita (Manly Sea Eagles)

With forward spots on offer at the Sea Eagles, Fifita put in a commanding effort to get his name into selection. In only 10 carries with the ball, the prop averaged over 10 metres per run. He ended the game with 108 run metres and four tackle busts.

11. Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders)

Despite losing the game against the Bulldogs, youngster Trey Mooney looked at home in the back row. Powerful on both ends of the field, he looked more dangerous in defence on the weekend. He led the Raiders with 37 tackles, the most of the game.

12. Curtis Sironen (St Helens RLFC)

Coming off the interchange bench, Sironen was aiming to impress as he returned back to Australia. The former Tigers and Sea Eagles player took advantage of every time he received the ball and was a major part of St Helens' win. He will be looking to do the exact same this week in the World Cup Challenge.

13. J'maine Hopgood (Indigenous All-Stars)

Easily the best forward in the All-Stars game, Hopgood was outstanding in defence. Leading the tackle count with 45 tackles, he made sure not to give the opposition any room in the middle of the field. He will be hoping the performance can carry over to the Eels.

14. Blake Taaffe (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Switching between fullback and the halves, Taafe played all 80 minutes in the Rabbitohs' trial game. Aiming for a spot in the starting team for Round 1 he injected himself into the attack and took charge. He ended the night with a try, one try assist and a forced drop-out.

15. Tom Ale (New Zealand Warriors)

In the opening game of the week, Ale was brilliant in the Warriors' forward pack. Amassing 180 run metres, he was unafraid to take the game to the Tigers' defenders. If he can do the same thing next week he will feature in a lot more first-grade games this season.

16. Thomas Hazleton (Cronulla Sharks)

After only featuring in one game for the Sharks last season, that is expected to change for Hazleton. Illustrating his strength and tenacity in the forward line, he made 128 running metres from only 14 runs. This helped lead them to a 12-point victory over the Sharks.

17. Jack Welsby (St Helens RLFC)

Welsby was a weapon in attack for St. Helens. The English fullback took charge making 200 run metres and two line breaks along with a try. Lurking around the ruck, he was a major piece in controlling the tempo of the plays and always seemed to get his hands on the ball.