The NRL grand final is here! The South Sydney Rabbitohs will clash with the Penrith Panthers for the game's ultimate right - lifting the Provan-Summons trophy this Saturday night.

In a season of firsts, we get our first Queensland grand final, with Suncorp Stadium to play host.

These two sides clashed in the first week of the finals, playing a brutal clash which the Rabbitohs won. Since then, they have had a week off, before flogging the Manly Sea Eagles, while the Panthers have been forced to get battle-hardened in a hurry against the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm.

The grand final is set up as a belter, so let's find out what Zero Tackle's team have to say.'

Jack Blyth

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Margin: 2 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Murray

First try-scorer: Dane Gagai

Definitely will happen: A penalty goal opens the scoring

Definitely won't happen: Either side scores 24 or more points

Monday's headline: Wayne's World: Bennett's bunnies edge flat Penrith

Matt Clements

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Margin: 10 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker

First try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Definitely will happen: Forwards to scores tries

Definitely won't happen: HIA free zone

Monday's headline: Bennett masterclass is Cleary a problem for Penrith

Ed Carmine

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Margin: 4 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker

First try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Definitely will happen: Benji Marshall to cross the chalk

Definitely won't happen: A controversy-free affair from the refereeing department

Monday's headline: Benji and Bennett say bye as Souths sit atop summit for 22nd time

Cameron Grimes

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Margin: 4 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Benji Marshall

First try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Definitely will happen: Four lead changes

Definitely won't happen: Extra time

Monday's headline: Bunny Hop - South Sydney score late to seize glory in classic

Mitch Keating

Winner: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 6 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai

First try-scorer: Cody Walker

Definitely will happen: Rabbitohs lose half-time lead

Definitely won't happen: Low-scoring affair

Monday's headline: Crystal Cleary: Panthers win in Grand Final thriller

Dan Nichols

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Margin: 1 point

Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Definitely will happen: Best grand final in years

Definitely won't happen: Penrith start slow like last year

Monday's headline: Reynolds signs off with title-winning field goal

Scott Pryde

Winner: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 4 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Cameron Murray

Definitely will happen: More points than the qualifying final between these sides.

Definitely won't happen: The Rabbitohs defence standing up like it did last time out - match fitness is a real thing.

Monday's headline: Cleary the star as Panthers pounce in thriller