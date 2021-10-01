BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles at Suncorp Stadium on September 24, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The NRL grand final is here! The South Sydney Rabbitohs will clash with the Penrith Panthers for the game's ultimate right - lifting the Provan-Summons trophy this Saturday night.

In a season of firsts, we get our first Queensland grand final, with Suncorp Stadium to play host.

These two sides clashed in the first week of the finals, playing a brutal clash which the Rabbitohs won. Since then, they have had a week off, before flogging the Manly Sea Eagles, while the Panthers have been forced to get battle-hardened in a hurry against the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm.

The grand final is set up as a belter, so let's find out what Zero Tackle's team have to say.'

Jack Blyth

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 2 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Murray
First try-scorer: Dane Gagai
Definitely will happen: A penalty goal opens the scoring
Definitely won't happen: Either side scores 24 or more points
Monday's headline: Wayne's World: Bennett's bunnies edge flat Penrith

Matt Clements

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 10 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker
First try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Definitely will happen: Forwards to scores tries
Definitely won't happen: HIA free zone
Monday's headline: Bennett masterclass is Cleary a problem for Penrith

Ed Carmine

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 4 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker
First try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Definitely will happen: Benji Marshall to cross the chalk
Definitely won't happen: A controversy-free affair from the refereeing department
Monday's headline: Benji and Bennett say bye as Souths sit atop summit for 22nd time

Cameron Grimes

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 4 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Benji Marshall
First try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Definitely will happen: Four lead changes
Definitely won't happen: Extra time
Monday's headline: Bunny Hop - South Sydney score late to seize glory in classic

Mitch Keating

Winner: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 6 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai
First try-scorer: Cody Walker
Definitely will happen: Rabbitohs lose half-time lead
Definitely won't happen: Low-scoring affair
Monday's headline: Crystal Cleary: Panthers win in Grand Final thriller

Dan Nichols

Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 1 point
Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Definitely will happen: Best grand final in years
Definitely won't happen: Penrith start slow like last year
Monday's headline: Reynolds signs off with title-winning field goal

Scott Pryde

Winner: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 4 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Cameron Murray
Definitely will happen: More points than the qualifying final between these sides.
Definitely won't happen: The Rabbitohs defence standing up like it did last time out - match fitness is a real thing.
Monday's headline: Cleary the star as Panthers pounce in thriller

 