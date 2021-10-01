The NRL grand final is here! The South Sydney Rabbitohs will clash with the Penrith Panthers for the game's ultimate right - lifting the Provan-Summons trophy this Saturday night.
In a season of firsts, we get our first Queensland grand final, with Suncorp Stadium to play host.
These two sides clashed in the first week of the finals, playing a brutal clash which the Rabbitohs won. Since then, they have had a week off, before flogging the Manly Sea Eagles, while the Panthers have been forced to get battle-hardened in a hurry against the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm.
The grand final is set up as a belter, so let's find out what Zero Tackle's team have to say.'
Jack Blyth
Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 2 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Murray
First try-scorer: Dane Gagai
Definitely will happen: A penalty goal opens the scoring
Definitely won't happen: Either side scores 24 or more points
Monday's headline: Wayne's World: Bennett's bunnies edge flat Penrith
Matt Clements
Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 10 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker
First try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Definitely will happen: Forwards to scores tries
Definitely won't happen: HIA free zone
Monday's headline: Bennett masterclass is Cleary a problem for Penrith
Ed Carmine
Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 4 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker
First try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Definitely will happen: Benji Marshall to cross the chalk
Definitely won't happen: A controversy-free affair from the refereeing department
Monday's headline: Benji and Bennett say bye as Souths sit atop summit for 22nd time
Cameron Grimes
Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 4 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Benji Marshall
First try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Definitely will happen: Four lead changes
Definitely won't happen: Extra time
Monday's headline: Bunny Hop - South Sydney score late to seize glory in classic
Mitch Keating
Winner: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 6 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai
First try-scorer: Cody Walker
Definitely will happen: Rabbitohs lose half-time lead
Definitely won't happen: Low-scoring affair
Monday's headline: Crystal Cleary: Panthers win in Grand Final thriller
Dan Nichols
Winner: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Margin: 1 point
Clive Churchill Medal: Cody Walker
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Definitely will happen: Best grand final in years
Definitely won't happen: Penrith start slow like last year
Monday's headline: Reynolds signs off with title-winning field goal
Scott Pryde
Winner: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 4 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Cameron Murray
Definitely will happen: More points than the qualifying final between these sides.
Definitely won't happen: The Rabbitohs defence standing up like it did last time out - match fitness is a real thing.
Monday's headline: Cleary the star as Panthers pounce in thriller