The NRL season has officially concluded, and several players have emerged as standouts for their respective teams.
Throughout the season, our panel of four Zero Tackle experts selected the top five players on the field each week. Using a 5-4-3-2-1 voting system, the MVP votes were tallied weekly for every regular-season game.
This year's top honour goes to James Tedesco, who topped the Zero Tackle NRL MVP leaderboard with a total of 269 points, narrowly beating Jahrome Hughes by just two points.
Here are the top 10 MVP players from each club, as voted throughout this year's NRL season.
Brisbane Broncos
- Patrick Carrigan - 132 votes
- Reece Walsh - 118 votes
- Selwyn Cobbo - 71 votes
- Ezra Mam - 69 votes
- Adam Reynolds - 45 votes
- Kotoni Staggs - 34 votes
- Deine Mariner - 32 votes
- Tristan Sailor - 30 votes
- Payne Haas - 29 votes
- Corey Jensen - 14 votes
Canberra Raiders
- Joseph Tapine - 108 votes
- Hudson Young - 83 votes
- Ethan Strange - 69 votes
- Kaeo Weekes - 60 votes
- Jordan Rapana - 51 votes
- Jamal Fogarty - 45 votes
- Matthew Timoko - 40 votes
- Zac Hosking - 39 votes
- Morgan Smithies - 34 votes
- Xavier Savage - 33 votes
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Kiraz - 151 votes
- Connor Tracey - 102 votes
- Matt Burton - 101 votes
- Viliame Kikau - 97 votes
- Reed Mahoney - 69 votes
- Stephen Crichton - 53 votes
- Josh Curran - 51 votes
- Bronson Xerri - 50 votes
- Jacob Preston - 36 votes
- Josh Addo-Carr - 33 votes
Cronulla Sharks
- Braydon Trindall - 99 votes
- Jesse Ramien - 95 votes
- Kayal Iro - 94 votes
- Ronaldo Mulitalo - 87 votes
- Nicho Hynes - 76 votes
- Cameron McInnes - 70 votes
- Briton Nikora - 65 votes
- Teig Wilton - 57 votes
- Blayke Brailey - 45 votes
- Siosifa Talakai - 44 votes
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 116 votes
- Herbie Farnworth 115 votes
- Trai Fuller 92 votes
- Isaiya Katoa 77 votes
- Jeremy Marshall-King 58 votes
- Jack Bostock 48 votes
- Jake Averillo 48 votes
- Kodi Nikorima 47 votes
- Jamayne Isaako 38 votes
- Max Plath 24 votes
Gold Coast Titans
- Keano Kini 108 votes
- David Fifita 104 votes
- Jayden Campbell 66 votes
- AJ Brimson 57 votes
- Kieran Foran 53 votes
- Phillip Sami 37 votes
- Beau Fermor 30 votes
- Jojo Fifita 24 votes
- Alofiana Khan-Pereira 14 votes
- Moeaki Fotuaika 13 votes
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tom Trbojevic 197 votes
- Daly Cherry-Evans 141 votes
- Luke Brooks 95 votes
- Reuben Garrick 84 votes
- Haumole Olakau'atu 73 votes
- Lehi Hopoate 64 votes
- Tommy Talau 40 votes
- Tolutau Koula 31 votes
- Jason Saab 27 votes
- Nathan Brown 22 votes
Melbourne Storm
- Jahrome Hughes - 267 votes
- Ryan Papenhuyzen - 121 votes
- Eliesa Katoa - 111 votes
- Harry Grant - 68 votes
- Tyran Wishart - 64 votes
- Will Warbrick - 48 votes
- Sua Fa'alogo - 47 votes
- Cameron Munster - 46 votes
- Xavier Coates - 36 votes
- Josh King - 33 votes
Newcastle Knights
- Kalyn Ponga - 149 votes
- Dane Gagai - 96 votes
- Bradman Best - 69 votes
- Greg Marzhew - 52 votes
- David Armstrong - 47 votes
- Jackson Hastings - 46 votes
- Dylan Lucas - 40 votes
- Fletcher Sharpe - 34 votes
- Adam Elliott - 26 votes
- Jack Cogger - 21 votes
New Zealand Warriors
- Addin Fonua-Blake - 136 votes
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad - 93 votes
- Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 86 votes
- Te Maire Martin - 85 votes
- Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - 83 votes
- Shaun Johnson - 70 votes
- Taine Tuaupiki - 21 votes
- Wayde Egan - 16 votes
- Tohu Harris - 15 votes
- Dylan Walker - 15 votes
North Queensland Cowboys
- Scott Drinkwater - 237 votes
- Tom Dearden - 114 votes
- Valentine Holmes - 109 votes
- Chad Townsend - 63 votes
- Kyle Feldt - 49 votes
- Reece Robson - 41 votes
- Jeremiah Nanai - 30 votes
- Heilum Luki - 28 votes
- Reuben Cotter - 25 votes
- Murray Taulagi - 22 votes
Parramatta Eels
- Clinton Gutherson - 129 votes
- Dylan Brown - 98 votes
- Mitchell Moses - 51 votes
- Will Penisini - 38 votes
- Bryce Cartwright - 36 votes
- Junior Paulo - 33 votes
- Blaize Talagi - 25 votes
- J'maine Hopgood - 20 votes
- Maika Sivo - 20 votes
- Kelma Tuilagi - 17 votes
Penrith Panthers
- Dylan Edwards - 160 votes
- Isaah Yeo - 156 votes
- Brian To'o - 112 votes
- Nathan Cleary - 98 votes
- Jarome Luai - 93 votes
- Daine Laurie - 71 votes
- James Fisher-Harris - 48 votes
- Izack Tago - 45 votes
- Sunia Turuva - 42 votes
- Lindsay Smith - 24 votes
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Keaon Koloamatangi - 112 votes
- Latrell Mitchell - 99 votes
- Damien Cook - 52 votes
- Jack Wighton - 42 votes
- Cody Walker - 41 votes
- Cameron Murray - 36 votes
- Jye Gray - 27 votes
- Taane Milne - 24 votes
- Davvy Moale - 11 votes
- Tyrone Munro - 6 votes
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Ben Hunt - 132 votes
- Zac Lomax - 120 votes
- Jaydn Su'A - 85 votes
- Tyrell Sloan - 73 votes
- Jacob Liddle - 40 votes
- Raymond Faitala-Mariner - 34 votes
- Christian Tuipulotu - 27 votes
- Jack de Belin - 22 votes
- Moses Suli - 21 votes
- Jesse Marschke - 17 votes
Sydney Roosters
- James Tedesco - 269 votes
- Sam Walker - 148 votes
- Angus Crichton - 116 votes
- Joseph Manu - 94 votes
- Terrell May - 79 votes
- Dominic Young - 73 votes
- Victor Radley - 39 votes
- Luke Keary - 36 votes
- Daniel Tupou - 34 votes
- Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i - 26 votes
West Tigers
- Lachlan Galvin - 93 votes
- Stefano Utoikamanu - 57 votes
- Apisai Koroisau - 54 votes
- Jahream Bula - 47 votes
- Justin Olam - 45 votes
- Samuela Fainu - 28 votes
- Isaiah Papali'i - 21 votes
- Heath Mason - 13 votes
- Adam Doueihi - 11 votes
- Fonua Pole - 11 votes