The 2024 NRL season kicks-off on Sunday in Las Vegas, with the long off-season finally drawing to its close.

The time for trials, training and waiting is done, and the rugby league is here.

With that in mind, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle to provide their predictions across a number of criteria for the season ahead.

There are plenty of mixed answers across the board, so without giving anything else away, here are our predictions in this year's crystal ball.

Matt Clements

Premiers: Parramatta Eels

Runner-up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh

Clive Churchill Medal: Mitchell Moses

Top try-scorer: Dominic Young

Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Biggest surprise: Parramatta Eels

Biggest disappointment: Cronulla Sharks

Mitch Keating

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Runner-up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Wooden spoon: Gold Coast Titans

Dally M Medal: Payne Haas

Clive Churchill Medal: Kotoni Staggs

Top try-scorer: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Top point-scorer: Adam Reynolds

Biggest surprise: Canterbury Bulldogs

Biggest disappointment: Sydney Roosters

Ethan Lee Chalk

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runner up: Cronulla Sharks

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M: Reece Walsh

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

Try Scorer: Greg Marzhew

Point scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Biggest Surprise: Wests Tigers

Disappointment: Parramatta Eels

Dan Nichols

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runner-up: Brisbane Broncos

Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top try-scorer: Dominic Young

Top point-scorer: Kalyn Ponga

Biggest surprise: The Dolphins

Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runner-up: Sydney Roosters

Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers

Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top try-scorer: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Top point-scorer: Reuben Garrick

Biggest surprise: Manly Sea Eagles

Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders

Nick Splitter

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runner-up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Sydney Roosters

Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers

Dally M Medal: Dylan Edwards

Clive Churchill Medal: James Tedesco

Top try-scorer: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Top point-scorer: Nicho Hynes

Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks

Biggest disappointment: Melbourne Storm

Alex Stuart

Premiers: New Zealand Warriors

Runners up: Sydney Roosters

Minor Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Wooden Spoon: Canberra Raiders

Dally M: Kalyn Ponga

Clive Churchill: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Top try scorer: Greg Marzhew

Biggest surprise: Gold Coast Titans

Biggest disappointment: The Dolphins