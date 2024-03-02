The 2024 NRL season kicks-off on Sunday in Las Vegas, with the long off-season finally drawing to its close.
The time for trials, training and waiting is done, and the rugby league is here.
With that in mind, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle to provide their predictions across a number of criteria for the season ahead.
There are plenty of mixed answers across the board, so without giving anything else away, here are our predictions in this year's crystal ball.
Matt Clements
Premiers: Parramatta Eels
Runner-up: Penrith Panthers
Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons
Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh
Clive Churchill Medal: Mitchell Moses
Top try-scorer: Dominic Young
Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako
Biggest surprise: Parramatta Eels
Biggest disappointment: Cronulla Sharks
Mitch Keating
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Runner-up: Penrith Panthers
Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast Titans
Dally M Medal: Payne Haas
Clive Churchill Medal: Kotoni Staggs
Top try-scorer: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Top point-scorer: Adam Reynolds
Biggest surprise: Canterbury Bulldogs
Biggest disappointment: Sydney Roosters
Ethan Lee Chalk
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runner up: Cronulla Sharks
Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons
Dally M: Reece Walsh
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
Try Scorer: Greg Marzhew
Point scorer: Jamayne Isaako
Biggest Surprise: Wests Tigers
Disappointment: Parramatta Eels
Dan Nichols
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runner-up: Brisbane Broncos
Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons
Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
Top try-scorer: Dominic Young
Top point-scorer: Kalyn Ponga
Biggest surprise: The Dolphins
Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders
Scott Pryde
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runner-up: Sydney Roosters
Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers
Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers
Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
Top try-scorer: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
Top point-scorer: Reuben Garrick
Biggest surprise: Manly Sea Eagles
Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders
Nick Splitter
Premiers: Sydney Roosters
Runner-up: Penrith Panthers
Minor premiers: Sydney Roosters
Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers
Dally M Medal: Dylan Edwards
Clive Churchill Medal: James Tedesco
Top try-scorer: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
Top point-scorer: Nicho Hynes
Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks
Biggest disappointment: Melbourne Storm
Alex Stuart
Premiers: New Zealand Warriors
Runners up: Sydney Roosters
Minor Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Wooden Spoon: Canberra Raiders
Dally M: Kalyn Ponga
Clive Churchill: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
Top try scorer: Greg Marzhew
Biggest surprise: Gold Coast Titans
Biggest disappointment: The Dolphins