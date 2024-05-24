State of Origin teams for Game 1 of the 2024 series will be announced at the completion of Round 12, with plenty of spots up for grabs and injuries causing mayhem for both states.

Michael Maguire will go into his first Origin series as the Blues' boss without Nathan Cleary or Tom Trbojevic, while Queensland stalwart and star five-eighth Cameron Munster is also missing.

The injuries have mounted right across both sides too, with the likes of Cameron Murray and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui missing to headline a long list of forwards on the sidelines.

With all that in mind, and taking into account there is still a round of games to play before teams are named for the Origin opener, we asked our team at Zero Tackle - writers Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk and Alexander Stuart, as well as myself - who is going to be picked where for Game 1.

These were the answers.

New South Wales Blues

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Joseph Suaalii

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Jake Trbojevic

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Cameron McInnes

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Stefano Utoikamanu

17. Haumole Olakau'atu

Dan Nichols

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Matt Burton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Jake Trbojevic

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Cameron McInnes

15. Junior Paulo

16. Stefano Utoikamanu

17. Hudson Young

Scott Pryde

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Jesse Ramien

5. Zac Lomax

6. Matt Burton

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Payne Haas

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Cameron McInnes

15. Stefano Utoikamanu

16. Liam Martin

17. Taniela Paseka

Alexander Stuart

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Matt Burton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Payne Haas

9. Reece Robson

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Cameron McInnes

16. Liam Martin

17. Hudson Young

Queensland Maroons

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Reece Walsh

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Thomas Dearden

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. David Fifita

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Ben Hunt

15. Reuben Cotter

16. Corey Jensen

17. J'maine Hopgood

Dan Nichols

1. Reece Walsh

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Thomas Dearden

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Ben Hunt

10. Lindsay Collins

11. David Fifita

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Harry Grant

15. Moeaki Fotuaika

16. Jaydn Su'A

17. J'maine Hopgood

Scott Pryde

1. Reece Walsh

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Ezra Mam

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Ben Hunt

10. Lindsay Collins

11. David Fifita

12. Jaydn Su'A

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Harry Grant

15. Moeaki Fotuaika

16. Jeremiah Nanai

17. J'maine Hopgood

Alexander Stuart

1. Reece Walsh

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Xavier Coates

6. Ezra Mam

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. David Fifita

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Harry Grant

15. Moeaki Fotuaika

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Christian Welch