State of Origin teams for Game 1 of the 2024 series will be announced at the completion of Round 12, with plenty of spots up for grabs and injuries causing mayhem for both states.
Michael Maguire will go into his first Origin series as the Blues' boss without Nathan Cleary or Tom Trbojevic, while Queensland stalwart and star five-eighth Cameron Munster is also missing.
The injuries have mounted right across both sides too, with the likes of Cameron Murray and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui missing to headline a long list of forwards on the sidelines.
With all that in mind, and taking into account there is still a round of games to play before teams are named for the Origin opener, we asked our team at Zero Tackle - writers Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk and Alexander Stuart, as well as myself - who is going to be picked where for Game 1.
These were the answers.
New South Wales Blues
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Joseph Suaalii
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nicho Hynes
8. Jake Trbojevic
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Payne Haas
11. Liam Martin
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Cameron McInnes
15. Spencer Leniu
16. Stefano Utoikamanu
17. Haumole Olakau'atu
Dan Nichols
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Matt Burton
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nicho Hynes
8. Jake Trbojevic
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Payne Haas
11. Liam Martin
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Cameron McInnes
15. Junior Paulo
16. Stefano Utoikamanu
17. Hudson Young
Scott Pryde
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Jesse Ramien
5. Zac Lomax
6. Matt Burton
7. Nicho Hynes
8. Payne Haas
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Cameron McInnes
15. Stefano Utoikamanu
16. Liam Martin
17. Taniela Paseka
Alexander Stuart
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Matt Burton
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nicho Hynes
8. Payne Haas
9. Reece Robson
10. Mitch Barnett
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Cameron McInnes
16. Liam Martin
17. Hudson Young
Queensland Maroons
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. Reece Walsh
2. Xavier Coates
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Thomas Dearden
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Moeaki Fotuaika
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. David Fifita
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Ben Hunt
15. Reuben Cotter
16. Corey Jensen
17. J'maine Hopgood
Dan Nichols
1. Reece Walsh
2. Xavier Coates
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Thomas Dearden
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Reuben Cotter
9. Ben Hunt
10. Lindsay Collins
11. David Fifita
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Harry Grant
15. Moeaki Fotuaika
16. Jaydn Su'A
17. J'maine Hopgood
Scott Pryde
1. Reece Walsh
2. Xavier Coates
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Ezra Mam
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Reuben Cotter
9. Ben Hunt
10. Lindsay Collins
11. David Fifita
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Harry Grant
15. Moeaki Fotuaika
16. Jeremiah Nanai
17. J'maine Hopgood
Alexander Stuart
1. Reece Walsh
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Xavier Coates
6. Ezra Mam
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Patrick Carrigan
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. David Fifita
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. J'maine Hopgood
Interchange
14. Harry Grant
15. Moeaki Fotuaika
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Christian Welch