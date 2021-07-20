Round 18 saw another exciting round of NRL, with a number of upsets as well as statements made by the best.

With the 2021 NRL Premiership season starting to well and truly heat up en route to the finals, we take a look at our Zero Tackle MVP votes for Round 18.

Gold Coast Titans 8 - Parramatta Eels 26

The Eels had an emphatic victory over the Titans in their opening trip to Queensland, adding to their tilt of a top-four finish.

Superstar fullback and MVP leader Clint Gutherson was at his best once again, while Ryan Matterson played a key role throughout.

CLINTON GUTHERSON

Fullback Eels ROUND 18 STATS 2

Try Assists 7

Tackle Breaks 180

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Matterson, 3. R Mahoney, 2. N Brown, 1. D Brown.

Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Matterson, 3. R Mahoney, 2. N Brown, 1. D Brown.

Dan Nichols: 5. R Mahoney, 4. R Matterson, 3. C Gutherson, 2. D Brown, 1. N Brown.

Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Matterson, 3. R Mahoney, 2. D Brown, 1. N Brown.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 32 - St George Illawarra Dragons 18

The Sea Eagles were able to handle the Dragons with some comfort as both squads played undermanned for separate reasons.

Kieran Foran had arguably his best outing since returning to Brookvale, while Josh Schuster's breakout season continued.

KIERAN FORAN

Five-Eighth Sea Eagles ROUND 18 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 163

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Suli, 1. R Garrick.

Will Evans: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Suli, 1. M Taupau.

Dan Nichols: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Suli, 1. M Taupau.

Jack Blyth: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Taupau, 1. M Suli.

North Queensland Cowboys 18 - Sydney Roosters 34

Roosters halfback and teenage sensation Sam Walker led the way for the Chooks in their victory over the Cowboys on Saturday.

With Drew Hutchinson having an inspired outing, the victory adds to the Tri-colours' push for a stronger finish near the summit of the league.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 18 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

Tries 141

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. D Hutchison, 3. A Crichton, 2. D Hutchison, 1. H Tabuai- Fidow.

Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. D Hutchison, 2. R Robson, 1. H Tabuai-Fidow.

Dan Nichols: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. D Hutchison, 2. B Smith, 1. H Tabuai-Fidow.

Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. H Tabuai-Fidow, 2. D Hutchison, 1. R Robson.

Canberra Raiders 34 - Cronulla Sharks 18

The Raiders notched up another much-needed win as they begin to turn their season around, with new cult-hero Xavier Savage dominating in his third career match.

Corey Harawira-Naera was also among the best, as Ricky Stuart's side now eye a finals finish.

XAVIER SAVAGE

Fullback Raiders ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 9

Tackle Breaks 246

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. J Rapana, 2. S Kris, 1. W Kennedy.

Will Evans: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. S Kris, 2. J Hodgson, 1. E Guler.

Dan Nichols: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. J Rapana, 2. S Kris, 1. T Starling.

Jack Blyth: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. S Kris, 2. T Starling, 1. J Rapana.

Melbourne Storm 48 - Newcastle Knights 4

The Storm were as dominant as ever in their clash with the Knights, as the ever-reliable Nicho Hynes put on a jaw-dropping display.

A stellar opening half eventually saw the Storm end the match with six different try-scorers for the evening.

NICHO HYNES

Fullback Storm ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 4

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Hynes, 3. J Olam, 2. C Munster, 1. T Kamikamica.

Will Evans: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Olam, 3. J Hynes, 2. C Munster, 1. T Kamikamica.

Dan Nichols: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Olam, 3. J Hughes, 2. C Munster, 1. T Kamikamica.

Jack Blyth: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Olam, 3. J Hughes, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. C Munster.

New Zealand Warriors 16 - Penrith Panthers 30

A competitive start by the Warriors soon vanished as the Panthers picked themselves up and quickly extended the gap against the Warriors.

New recruit Matt Lodge was sensational for the Auckland-club, pairing well with Addin Fonua-Blake in the forward pack, while Tyrone May stood up for Penrith.

TYRONE MAY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 18 STATS 3

Try Assists 56

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. A Fonua-Blake, 4. M Lodge, 3. L Martin, 2. T May, 1. R Walsh.

Will Evans: 5. M Lodge, 4. L Martin, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. T May, 1. R Walsh.

Dan Nichols: 5. T May, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. L Martin, 2. M Lodge, 1. R Walsh.

Jack Blyth: 5. M Lodge, 4. L Martin, 3. T May, 2. A Fonua-Blake, 1. R Walsh.

Brisbane Broncos 24 - West Tigers 42

A scary start was soon put to bed for the Tigers, with Wests adding further woes to the Broncos in a high-scoring affair.

Adam Doueihi looks right at home at five-eighth, while Daine Laurie continued his stellar season at Concord.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Five-Eighth Wests Tigers ROUND 18 STATS 5

Try Assists 56

Kick Metres 4

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi, 4. P Haas, 3. D Laurie, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. J Riki.

Will Evans: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. P Haas, 2. J Riki, 1. S Utoikamanu.

Dan Nichols: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. P Haas, 2. D Nofoalum, 1. J Riki.

Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. P Haas, 2. S Utoikamanu, 1. J Riki.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 - Canterbury- Bankstown Bulldogs 24

A fiery affair once again between these two sides saw the Rabbitohs manage an eight-point victory over their Belmore rivals.

Cody Walker was once again on his game, while Keaon Koloamatangi continues to impress.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 18 STATS 2

Try Assists 148

Kick Metres 2

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. C Murray, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. D Gagai.

Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. C Murray, 2. T Burgess, 1. J Jackson.

Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. C Murray, 2. M Nicholls, 1. L Lewis.

Jack Blyth: 5. K Koloamatangi, 4. C Walker, 3. B Biondi-Odo, 2. M Nicholls, 1. C Murray.

