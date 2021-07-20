Round 18 saw another exciting round of NRL, with a number of upsets as well as statements made by the best.
With the 2021 NRL Premiership season starting to well and truly heat up en route to the finals, we take a look at our Zero Tackle MVP votes for Round 18.
Gold Coast Titans 8 - Parramatta Eels 26
The Eels had an emphatic victory over the Titans in their opening trip to Queensland, adding to their tilt of a top-four finish.
Superstar fullback and MVP leader Clint Gutherson was at his best once again, while Ryan Matterson played a key role throughout.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Matterson, 3. R Mahoney, 2. N Brown, 1. D Brown.
Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Matterson, 3. R Mahoney, 2. N Brown, 1. D Brown.
Dan Nichols: 5. R Mahoney, 4. R Matterson, 3. C Gutherson, 2. D Brown, 1. N Brown.
Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Matterson, 3. R Mahoney, 2. D Brown, 1. N Brown.
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 32 - St George Illawarra Dragons 18
The Sea Eagles were able to handle the Dragons with some comfort as both squads played undermanned for separate reasons.
Kieran Foran had arguably his best outing since returning to Brookvale, while Josh Schuster's breakout season continued.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Suli, 1. R Garrick.
Will Evans: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Suli, 1. M Taupau.
Dan Nichols: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Suli, 1. M Taupau.
Jack Blyth: 5. K Foran, 4. J Schuster, 3. H Olakau'atu, 2. M Taupau, 1. M Suli.
North Queensland Cowboys 18 - Sydney Roosters 34
Roosters halfback and teenage sensation Sam Walker led the way for the Chooks in their victory over the Cowboys on Saturday.
With Drew Hutchinson having an inspired outing, the victory adds to the Tri-colours' push for a stronger finish near the summit of the league.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. D Hutchison, 3. A Crichton, 2. D Hutchison, 1. H Tabuai- Fidow.
Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. D Hutchison, 2. R Robson, 1. H Tabuai-Fidow.
Dan Nichols: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. D Hutchison, 2. B Smith, 1. H Tabuai-Fidow.
Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. A Crichton, 3. H Tabuai-Fidow, 2. D Hutchison, 1. R Robson.
Canberra Raiders 34 - Cronulla Sharks 18
The Raiders notched up another much-needed win as they begin to turn their season around, with new cult-hero Xavier Savage dominating in his third career match.
Corey Harawira-Naera was also among the best, as Ricky Stuart's side now eye a finals finish.
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. J Rapana, 2. S Kris, 1. W Kennedy.
Will Evans: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. S Kris, 2. J Hodgson, 1. E Guler.
Dan Nichols: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. J Rapana, 2. S Kris, 1. T Starling.
Jack Blyth: 5. C Harawira-Naera, 4. X Savage, 3. S Kris, 2. T Starling, 1. J Rapana.
Melbourne Storm 48 - Newcastle Knights 4
The Storm were as dominant as ever in their clash with the Knights, as the ever-reliable Nicho Hynes put on a jaw-dropping display.
A stellar opening half eventually saw the Storm end the match with six different try-scorers for the evening.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Hynes, 3. J Olam, 2. C Munster, 1. T Kamikamica.
Will Evans: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Olam, 3. J Hynes, 2. C Munster, 1. T Kamikamica.
Dan Nichols: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Olam, 3. J Hughes, 2. C Munster, 1. T Kamikamica.
Jack Blyth: 5. N Hynes, 4. J Olam, 3. J Hughes, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. C Munster.
New Zealand Warriors 16 - Penrith Panthers 30
A competitive start by the Warriors soon vanished as the Panthers picked themselves up and quickly extended the gap against the Warriors.
New recruit Matt Lodge was sensational for the Auckland-club, pairing well with Addin Fonua-Blake in the forward pack, while Tyrone May stood up for Penrith.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. A Fonua-Blake, 4. M Lodge, 3. L Martin, 2. T May, 1. R Walsh.
Will Evans: 5. M Lodge, 4. L Martin, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. T May, 1. R Walsh.
Dan Nichols: 5. T May, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. L Martin, 2. M Lodge, 1. R Walsh.
Jack Blyth: 5. M Lodge, 4. L Martin, 3. T May, 2. A Fonua-Blake, 1. R Walsh.
Brisbane Broncos 24 - West Tigers 42
A scary start was soon put to bed for the Tigers, with Wests adding further woes to the Broncos in a high-scoring affair.
Adam Doueihi looks right at home at five-eighth, while Daine Laurie continued his stellar season at Concord.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi, 4. P Haas, 3. D Laurie, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. J Riki.
Will Evans: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. P Haas, 2. J Riki, 1. S Utoikamanu.
Dan Nichols: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. P Haas, 2. D Nofoalum, 1. J Riki.
Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Laurie, 3. P Haas, 2. S Utoikamanu, 1. J Riki.
South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 - Canterbury- Bankstown Bulldogs 24
A fiery affair once again between these two sides saw the Rabbitohs manage an eight-point victory over their Belmore rivals.
Cody Walker was once again on his game, while Keaon Koloamatangi continues to impress.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. C Murray, 3. K Koloamatangi, 2. D Gagai.
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. C Murray, 2. T Burgess, 1. J Jackson.
Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. K Koloamatangi, 3. C Murray, 2. M Nicholls, 1. L Lewis.
Jack Blyth: 5. K Koloamatangi, 4. C Walker, 3. B Biondi-Odo, 2. M Nicholls, 1. C Murray.
LEADERBOARD
|1
|Clinton
Gutherson
|18
|190
|2
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|172
|3
|Cody
Walker
|19
|167
|4
|Nicho
Hynes
|20
|153
|5
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|139
|6
|Brian
To'o
|0
|132
|7
|Jahrome
Hughes
|13
|132
|8
|William
Kennedy
|1
|130
|9
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|0
|128
|10
|Adam
Doueihi
|20
|125
