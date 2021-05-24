North Queensland Cowboys 36 vs Newcastle Knights 20
The Cowboys were strong from the start against the Knights, with Scott Drinkwater playing a leading role in his side’s victory.
Murray Taulagi ended his evening with a hat-trick, while star forward Jason Taumalolo was at his best once again as Newcastle continue in their struggles.
Lock
Offloads
Tackles Made
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. J Taumalolo, 3. M Taulagi, 2. K Feldt, 1. L Fitzgibbon
Will Evans: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. M Taulagi, 3. K Feldt, 2. J Taumalolo, 1. D Saifiti
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. M Taulagi, 3. K Feldt, 2. D Saifiti, 1. J Saifiti
Jack Blyth: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. J Taumalolo, 3. M Taulagi, 2. J Saifiti, 1. V Holmes
New Zealand Warriors 30 vs Wests Tigers 26
Teenage sensation Reece Walsh led the Warriors to another victory, adding plenty of excitement for the Auckland-based fans looking on.
The Tigers put up a willing fight, but the boys from across the ditch were superior across the 80-minute bout.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. R Walsh, 4. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 3. D Laurie, 2. T Harris, 1. A Twal
Will Evans: 5. R Walsh, 4. T Harris, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. D Laurie, 1. A Twal
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Walsh, 4. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 3. T Harris, 2. A Twal, 1. D Laurie
Jack Blyth: 5. R Walsh, 4. T Harris, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. D Laurie, 1. W Egan
Cronulla Sharks 13 vs St George Illawarra Dragons 12
A Gold-Point victory was required to decide this local derby, with veteran half Chad Townsend ending an ugly conclusion to the match with a routine goal.
Will Kennedy managed to rekindle his form from earlier in the season, while Paul Vaughan and Ben Hunt were strong for the Saints.
Matt Clements: 5. W Kennedy, 4. J Kerr, 3. B Hunt, 2. P Vaughan, 1. C Townsend
Will Evans: 5. W Kennedy, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Moylan, 2. B Lawrie, 1. B Hunt
Dan Nicholls: 5. W Kennedy, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Moylan, 2. J Kerr, 1. B Hunt
Jack Blyth: 5. W Kennedy, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Moylan, 2. B Hunt, 1. J Kerr
Gold Coast Titans 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 20
AJ Brimson was electrifying for the Titans, who were able to hold off a surging Bulldogs side by the end of the match.
Moeaki Fotuaika was critical for Gold Coast, while Luke Thompson can keep his head up high after an important outing.
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. A Brimson, 4. M Fotuaika, 3. B Kelly, 2. L Thompson, 1. P Sami
Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. B Kelly, 3. M Fotuaika, 2. L Thompson, 1. T Fa’asuamaleui
Dan Nicholls: 5. A Brimson, 4. M Fotuaika, 3. L Thompson, 2. B Kelly, 1. T Fa’asuamaleui
Jack Blyth: 5. M Fotuaika, 4. A Brimson, 3. L Thompson, 2. T Fa’asuamaleui, 1. B Kelly
Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos 34
The Broncos came away with a shock victory over the injury-riddled Roosters, with Albert Kelly’s return sparking motivation within the young squad.
James Tedesco was vital for the Chooks again, but couldn’t muscle a win over an exciting Broncos side.
Matt Clements: 5. A Kelly, 4. M Lodge, 3. J Tedesco, 2. T Pangai, 1. D Mead
Will Evans: 5. A Kelly, 4. T Pangai, 3. M Lodge, 2. J Tedesco, 1. D Mead
Dan Nicholls: 5. A Kelly, 4. M Lodge, 3. T Pangai, 2. D Mead, 1. J Tedesco
Jack Blyth: 5. A Kelly, 4. M Lodge, 3. J Tedesco, 2. T Pangai, 1. D Mead
Canberra Raiders 10 vs Melbourne Storm 34
The Storm’s winning-streak rolls on after an early scare against the Raiders, with second-string fullback and hooker pairing Nicho Hynes and Brandon Smith stepping up in the absence of their incumbent spine.
Nelson Asofa-Solomona’s impressive month continues, while Tui Kamikamica was also stellar in the clash.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Matt Clements: 5. B Smith, 4. N Asofa-Solomona, 3. N Hynes, 2. E Whitehead, 1. T Kamikamica
Will Evans: 5. B Smith, 4. N Hynes, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. C Harawira-Naera
Dan Nicholls: 5. B Smith, 4. N Hynes, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. C Scott
Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. N Hynes, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. E Whitehead, 1. C Welch
South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 vs Penrith Panthers 56
The Panthers continue to place fellow contenders to the sword, with Nathan Cleary once again reaffirming his place as the competition’s best player.
Matt Burton enjoyed a high-scoring performance in his return to his home town of Dubbo.
Centre
Try Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. J Luai, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. B To’o
Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. M Burton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. I Yeo, 1. B To’o
Dan Nicholls: 5. N Cleary, 4. M Burton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. I Yeo, 1. B To’o
Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. M Burton, 3. B To’o, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Fisher-Harris
Parramatta Eels 6 vs Manly Sea Eagles 28
Tommy Turbo is making a delayed run for the MVP title after aiding his side to another victory since his return.
Reuben Garrick enjoyed another sensational performance, while the rising stars of Jason Saab and Josh Schuster played large parts in the victory.
Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. J Schuster, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. C Gutherson
Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. S Keppie, 2. J Schuster, 1. J Saab
Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. J Schuster, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. J Saab
Jack Blyth: 5. J Schuster, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. R Garrick, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. C Gutherson
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|1
|Nathan
Cleary
|19
|133
|2
|Clinton
Gutherson
|2
|113
|3
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|92
|4
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|14
|90
|5
|Brian
To’o
|6
|89
|6
|Tom
Trbojevic
|19
|80
|7
|Adam
Doueihi
|0
|80
|9
|Jarome
Luai
|3
|79
|8
|Reed
Mahoney
|0
|79
|10
|James
Tedesco
|9
|77