North Queensland Cowboys 36 vs Newcastle Knights 20

The Cowboys were strong from the start against the Knights, with Scott Drinkwater playing a leading role in his side’s victory.

Murray Taulagi ended his evening with a hat-trick, while star forward Jason Taumalolo was at his best once again as Newcastle continue in their struggles.

JASON TAUMALOLO

Lock Cowboys ROUND 11 STATS 1

Offloads 27

Tackles Made 194

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. J Taumalolo, 3. M Taulagi, 2. K Feldt, 1. L Fitzgibbon

Will Evans: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. M Taulagi, 3. K Feldt, 2. J Taumalolo, 1. D Saifiti

Dan Nicholls: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. M Taulagi, 3. K Feldt, 2. D Saifiti, 1. J Saifiti

Jack Blyth: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. J Taumalolo, 3. M Taulagi, 2. J Saifiti, 1. V Holmes

New Zealand Warriors 30 vs Wests Tigers 26

Teenage sensation Reece Walsh led the Warriors to another victory, adding plenty of excitement for the Auckland-based fans looking on.

The Tigers put up a willing fight, but the boys from across the ditch were superior across the 80-minute bout.

REECE WALSH

Fullback Warriors ROUND 11 STATS 1

Tries 3

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. R Walsh, 4. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 3. D Laurie, 2. T Harris, 1. A Twal

Will Evans: 5. R Walsh, 4. T Harris, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. D Laurie, 1. A Twal

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Walsh, 4. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 3. T Harris, 2. A Twal, 1. D Laurie

Jack Blyth: 5. R Walsh, 4. T Harris, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. D Laurie, 1. W Egan

Cronulla Sharks 13 vs St George Illawarra Dragons 12

A Gold-Point victory was required to decide this local derby, with veteran half Chad Townsend ending an ugly conclusion to the match with a routine goal.

Will Kennedy managed to rekindle his form from earlier in the season, while Paul Vaughan and Ben Hunt were strong for the Saints.

Matt Clements: 5. W Kennedy, 4. J Kerr, 3. B Hunt, 2. P Vaughan, 1. C Townsend

Will Evans: 5. W Kennedy, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Moylan, 2. B Lawrie, 1. B Hunt

Dan Nicholls: 5. W Kennedy, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Moylan, 2. J Kerr, 1. B Hunt

Jack Blyth: 5. W Kennedy, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Moylan, 2. B Hunt, 1. J Kerr

Gold Coast Titans 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 20

AJ Brimson was electrifying for the Titans, who were able to hold off a surging Bulldogs side by the end of the match.

Moeaki Fotuaika was critical for Gold Coast, while Luke Thompson can keep his head up high after an important outing.

AJ BRIMSON

Fullback Titans ROUND 11 STATS 2

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks 234

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. A Brimson, 4. M Fotuaika, 3. B Kelly, 2. L Thompson, 1. P Sami

Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. B Kelly, 3. M Fotuaika, 2. L Thompson, 1. T Fa’asuamaleui

Dan Nicholls: 5. A Brimson, 4. M Fotuaika, 3. L Thompson, 2. B Kelly, 1. T Fa’asuamaleui

Jack Blyth: 5. M Fotuaika, 4. A Brimson, 3. L Thompson, 2. T Fa’asuamaleui, 1. B Kelly

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos 34

The Broncos came away with a shock victory over the injury-riddled Roosters, with Albert Kelly’s return sparking motivation within the young squad.

James Tedesco was vital for the Chooks again, but couldn’t muscle a win over an exciting Broncos side.

Matt Clements: 5. A Kelly, 4. M Lodge, 3. J Tedesco, 2. T Pangai, 1. D Mead

Will Evans: 5. A Kelly, 4. T Pangai, 3. M Lodge, 2. J Tedesco, 1. D Mead

Dan Nicholls: 5. A Kelly, 4. M Lodge, 3. T Pangai, 2. D Mead, 1. J Tedesco

Jack Blyth: 5. A Kelly, 4. M Lodge, 3. J Tedesco, 2. T Pangai, 1. D Mead

Canberra Raiders 10 vs Melbourne Storm 34

The Storm’s winning-streak rolls on after an early scare against the Raiders, with second-string fullback and hooker pairing Nicho Hynes and Brandon Smith stepping up in the absence of their incumbent spine.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona’s impressive month continues, while Tui Kamikamica was also stellar in the clash.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 11 STATS 24

Tackles Made 3

LB Assists 3

Try Assists

Matt Clements: 5. B Smith, 4. N Asofa-Solomona, 3. N Hynes, 2. E Whitehead, 1. T Kamikamica

Will Evans: 5. B Smith, 4. N Hynes, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. C Harawira-Naera

Dan Nicholls: 5. B Smith, 4. N Hynes, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. C Scott

Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. N Hynes, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. E Whitehead, 1. C Welch

South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 vs Penrith Panthers 56

The Panthers continue to place fellow contenders to the sword, with Nathan Cleary once again reaffirming his place as the competition’s best player.

Matt Burton enjoyed a high-scoring performance in his return to his home town of Dubbo.

MATT BURTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 11 STATS 1

Try Assists 3

Tries 3

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. J Luai, 2. J Fisher-Harris, 1. B To’o

Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. M Burton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. I Yeo, 1. B To’o

Dan Nicholls: 5. N Cleary, 4. M Burton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. I Yeo, 1. B To’o

Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. M Burton, 3. B To’o, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Parramatta Eels 6 vs Manly Sea Eagles 28

Tommy Turbo is making a delayed run for the MVP title after aiding his side to another victory since his return.

Reuben Garrick enjoyed another sensational performance, while the rising stars of Jason Saab and Josh Schuster played large parts in the victory.

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. J Schuster, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. C Gutherson

Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. S Keppie, 2. J Schuster, 1. J Saab

Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. J Schuster, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. J Saab

Jack Blyth: 5. J Schuster, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. R Garrick, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. C Gutherson

2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD

