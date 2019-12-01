The NRL has cleared Zane Musgrove to return to training with the Wests Tigers, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Samoan international was close to joining the Tigers late last year before getting charge by with police three counts for an incident Coogee Bay Hotel.

Despite entering not guilty to his charges, the NRL deregistered him from the league until the case was solved.

The 23-year old was cleared of two of the charges last month, clearing path for him to return to the league.

Musgrove and former Panther Liam Coleman were still found guilty of assault with an act of indecency and sentenced to 12-month intensive corrections orders.

It marked Musgrove’s second run in with the law after getting sacked by his former club the Rabbitohs after he was convicted of property damage following a late-night fight with his girlfriend.

The NRL will now decide whether he is a fit person to have a contract rubber stamped.

Sources close to the situation reportedly believe he will be offered a minimum-wage contract by Michael Maguire’s Tigers, who he played under at South Sydney.