St George Illawarra Dragons and NSW Blues outside back Zac Lomax has been linked with a bombshell immediate switch to a rival Sydney club.

In the wake of Taylan May being stood down by the NRL, rumours emerged on Monday that the Panthers have taken steps towards terminating his contract, per The Herald.

Contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season, May is unlikely to feature again this year, and a rumoured termination would free up a large chunk of salary cap space for the remainder of the season.

Due to this, The Daily Telegraph has reported that it wouldn't be surprising to see NSW Blues debutant Zac Lomax enter the club's radar as a potential mid-season signing.

Although he is confirmed to be leaving the Dragons for the Parramatta Eels next season, a move to Penrith could be on the cards if the Dragons are out of finals contention and are looking to free up space in their salary cap, allowing him to depart early.

It would be similar to when they signed front-rower Tevita Pangai Junior to a three-month contract after the Brisbane Broncos released him.

The publication also reported that several player agents have contacted the Penrith Panthers and offered several different outside back options.

While an immediate switch to the Panthers may be unlikely, he was granted an early release from the remainder of his contract at the Dragons to sign a four-year contract from the 2025 season until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The Herald has reported in the past that the deal is worth approximately $2.6 million.

This means it will see him earn approximately $650,000 per season, which is a significant pay cut from his current salary in which he was meant to be earning $850,000 in 2025 and $875,000 in 2026.

"Zac is a great talent and we're confident he will be an invaluable addition to our team," the Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said.

"He complements our existing playing squad, and with almost 100 NRL games to his name since his debut in 2018, his experience will help the strong group of young players coming through our pathways system.

"We very much look forward to welcoming Zac and his family to our club in 2025, but right now, season 2024 is our focus."