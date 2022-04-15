YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul has revealed Sonny Bill Williams is on a list of names he wants to fight, and the former NRL star hasn't walked away from the potential challenge.

Paul, who is a 25-year-old born in Cleveland, has built his YouTube channel to a subscriber base of over 20 million, and has used that success to transform into a boxing career.

He has so far had five fights for five wins, with four by knockout with two straight wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his last two fights, occurring in August and December of 2021.

Speaking on The Fight podcast with Teddy Atlas, Paul ran through a hit list of names including Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva and Tyson Fury before suggesting "Sonny Williams out of Australia" was also an option.

Taking to Twitter, Sonny Bill posted the snippet from the podcast and suggested he was more than up for the fight.

Looks like I’m on the hit list 🥴

I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer. But if he wants some he can get it! @jakepaul Yours respectfully - your first loss 🥊✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/wuGpZsyWD8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 14, 2022

Sonny Bill, on the back of a successful NRL and rugby union career, which included 128 appearances for the Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters and Toronto Wolfpack, 12 Tests for New Zealand in Rugby league, 111 top-flight rugby union appearances and 58 Tests for the All Blacks, has launched into an equally successful boxing career with a nine and zero record.

He has held the WBA international heavyweight title and the NZBPA heavyweight title, with his last fight seeing a first-round knockout of former AFL star Barry Hall in March.