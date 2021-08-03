North Queensland Cowboys' winger Murray Taulagi has extended his contract with the North Queensland Cowboys for a further two years.

It's excellent news for North Queensland, with Taulagi becoming a permanent fixture in Todd Payten's side this season.

He leads the battling team's try-scoring tally with ten from his 17 games, this being a breakthrough season for the 22-year-old. He only had ten appearances across 2019 and 2020, having made his debut against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 18 of the 2019 season.

To go with his ten tries, Taulagi has 41 tackle busts, 11 line breaks and runs for more than 100 metres per game.

MURRAY TAULAGI

Fullback Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 2.4

Tackle Breaks

The winger has also lined up in the centres five times throughout his career, adding a little bit of versatility to the North Queensland outfit, who are all but out of finals contention, sitting 14th on the table and four points outside of the top eight with just five games remaining.

Cowboys head of football Micheal Luck said the club were happy to have Taulagi locked in.

“We’re extremely excited to have locked Murray in for another two years,” Cowboys Head of Football Micheal Luck said.

“He has begun to establish himself as an every week first grader this season. He has done some great things on the wing and has also shown some positive signs over the past two weeks when he has been asked to play in the centres.

“Murray came through our junior system, he has a good knowledge of what Todd and his coaching staff are trying to do and the style of football they want us to play.

“He is going to be an important asset for our club over the next two seasons and hopefully further into the future.”

Taulagi is expected to be named once again this afternoon when the Cowboys team to play the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon is announced.