Gold Coast Titans' young gun Thomas Weaver has revealed he is ready to take any NRL opportunities that come his way this year, but is also happy to bide his time.

The halfback, who has previously played for the under-19 New South Wales side, is rated as one of the best young prospects in the game and could be waiting in the wings to take over the jersey currently held by Tanah Boyd at the Titans this year.

While incoming coach Des Hasler is unlikely to shuffle Boyd out of the seven early in the year, there are certainly questions surronuding the former junior Queensland player's ability at this level.

Weaver, speaking to the media, said he is confident he would be able to do the job if called upon.

"I'm pretty confident. This is my third year here now with all these boys and it has been good coming through the ranks," Weaver said.

"I'm pretty confident going into the season and really looking forward to getting out there and playing some footy."

He admitted his role is likely playing second fiddle to Boyd though, while coming in at any role across the side could be on the radar.

"If I got the opportunity, I'd definitely take it with two hands. I think obviously that it might go a different way, I'm not sure," Weaver said on his future.

"I've got the mindset where I'm happy to play any role at the moment. I'm still young, I'm still trying to learn as much as possible, so to play any role in the team, I'd be happy to just get a jersey.

"I think it's more that role of stepping in if someone falls over or Tanah [Boyd] were to go down. That said, I'm still putting my best foot forward everytime I come in and train and I'm looking to do that everytime I get an opportunity to play.

"I'm still 20 years old. I still know that I have a lot of footy ahead of me. As Fozzy is getting to the back-end of his career and Tanah is getting a bit older, they have had to go through the same situation I'm going through at the moment. I'm happy to wait and bide my time a little bit, and then when I get my opportunity, take it as best I can."

The halfback, who made his debut for the Titans at NRL level in 2023 and played all three of the final three rounds, said he wants to be a one-club player, having supported the Titans as a junior.

"The end goal for me is to be a one-club player at the Gold Coast. I was a fan of the Titans as a junior and I've been here since I was 14 years old coming through the whole system," Weaver added.

"To bring the first premiership here would be massive."

The Titans open their season at home against the St George Illawarra Dragons.