Cole Geyer, the son of Matt, has confirmed he will leave the Melbourne Storm effective immediately.

The decision has been taken by Geyer to return to Queensland, where he will link up with the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup competition.

A young dummy half, Geyer was once fought over between the Storm and Panthers, however, since signing with the Storm at the end of 2021, hasn't cracked first-grade.

Instead, he has spent two seasons attempting to work his way through the Melbourne system.

Geyer advanced to the QLD Cup last season, playing 17 games for the Brisbane Tigers where he crossed for four tries, but advised teammates of his move away from the club after Thursday morning's captain's run in Melbourne ahead of their Round 1 clash with the Penrith Panthers.

“Cole has been a wonderful contributor and a great person to have at our club from the moment he walked in the door back in 2021,” General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi said in a statement confirming the news.

"He has shown great loyalty and commitment to the Club, being very patient playing with Brisbane Easts over the last two seasons and being a big part in last season's Premiership winning team.

“This is a great opportunity for Cole and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Returning to the Burleigh Bears will put Geyer inside the Brisbane Broncos' system, although at NRL level, the club have a number of dummy halves already on their Top 30, with Billy Walters, Tyson Smoothy, Cory Paix and Blake Mozer all fighting for minutes at the top level.

Geyer won the Storm's Under-21 Darren Bell Medal in 2022.