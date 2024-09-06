As the final round of the 2024 NRL regular season has begun, the Jersey Flegg Cup competition will enter its opening week of the finals this weekend, showcasing the best young talents in rugby league.

One of those young talents on showcase at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday is centre Michael Gabrael who inked a three-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks at the end of last season following stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels.

A talented centre and product of the Wentworthville Magpies, the teenager has been touted for big things and earned selection for the NSW Blues in the U19s State of Origin match earlier this year.

This futher added to his accolades that includes represing U18s City NSW in 2023 and being awarded the Parramatta Eels Harold Matthews Cup Best 'Back' award during his tenure at the club.

Speaking to Zero Tackle earlier this year, Gabrael described the importance of his family to his rugby league journey and the transition from Belmore to the Shire where he is set to become a future star of the NRL.

"(They have been) very important and helped me to become the man I am today," he told Zero Tackle about his family that includes brother Danny Gabrael who plays for the Bulldogs in the lower levels.

"Especially my mum taking over that father role for us boys and making sure and guiding us to always be a good man off the field.

"I got the opportunity to play with my brother last year and that was good."

Although he admitted to not watching NRL growing up or supporting a team, Gabrael revealed that he remembered watching Michael Jennings during the prime of his career.

"People say I play like him [Michael Jennings]. Just that speed and that strength," he added.

Likened to Jennings, his arrival to the Shire will see him push for a spot in the first-grade team next season but it won't be without difficulty as the Sharks boast one of the best outside back depth in the competition.

Likely to find himself to continue enhancing his skills in the Jersey Flegg Cup or NSW Cup, he spoke on the transition from the Bulldogs and the relationship with the other members in the squad and with the Sharks coaching staff.

"The transition's been amazing. All the boys just work for me like I'm their brother ever since I got there," he continued.

"They've treated me well and looked after me. The coaching staff's good, especially Fitzy. He's always good to have a chat with, he's real honest with you.

"I've learned a lot off the (other outside back) boys, just the professionalism on and off the field.

Playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup this season before progressing to the club's Top 30 next year, Gabrael and the Cronulla Sharks will take on the Newcastle Knights on Saturday this week in the opening week of the competition's finals series.

The Sharks team, which finished in fifth place, also includes Siteni Taukamo, Riley Pollard, and Max McCarthy.

However, they will have their work cut out for them against a Knights team that features Connor Votano, Kyle McCarthy, Sebastian Su'a, and Myles Martin in what is set to be a blockbuster contest.