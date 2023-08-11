Rookie Manly Sea Eagles second-rower Dean Matterson will escape with a fine after being placed on report for a dangerous tackle during Thursday evening's loss to the Penrith Panthers.

The 25-year-old was cited for a high tackle on Penrith forward Liam Martin just after halftime in the game, which Penrith won 24 points to 12 despite controversy becoming king again over officiating decisions.

The tackle, which saw Matterson placed on report, has been adjudged to be a Grade 1 careless high tackle by the NRL's match review committee on Friday morning.

It means Matterson will pay $1000 as a fine if he accepts the early guilty plea. He risks $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

This is the first judiciary offence of the second-rower's NRL career, and penalties will increase should he have further indiscretions over the next 12 months, with the NRL's judiciary system currently operating on a 12-month rolling window to track offences for players.

Matterson, in just his fifth NRL game, has been solid off the bench for Manly, scoring a try on debut in Round 20 against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Thursday's clash with Penrith saw the most minutes of his career to date, with Matterson playing 44 where he made 56 metres with the ball in hand and 15 tackles.

Matterson and the Sea Eagles have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to make a call over whether they will accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary to contest the charge.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

No other players were charged during Thursday evening's game.