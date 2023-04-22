A host of clubs are believed to be interested in impressive young Sydney Roosters forward Fletcher Baker.

Able to play in both the middle and on the edge, Baker's talent and versatility has been rewarded with five appearances already this season, of which two came in the starting side.

Enjoying a breakout rookie season in 2021 where he played 16 games among an injury crisis at the club - something Baker had plenty of unwanted experience dealing with early in his own career - he managed another 14 games in 2022.

It means he has now played a total of 35 games in the top grade, but is struggling to break through for the minutes he would desire at the club - something that will only get tougher as the Roosters return to full strength in the coming weeks.

Off-contract at the end of the season, News Corp are reporting that multiple clubs are showing interest in Baker, most notable of those being the Brisbane Broncos, who have come to the table in the last week.

The Broncos in particular are on the lookout for a tough player who can join their middle third rotation in 2024 ahead of the impending departure of Thomas Flegler, who has agreed to join the Dolphins and breakout from the shadows of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan on a rich new deal.

It's understood the interest in Baker is driving the 23-year-old's asking price up, and the Roosters may well have trouble matching the interest shown in the young

Muswellbrook-born forward.

At this stage, the Roosters only signing for 2024 is Dominic Young, but they have a number of players off-contract at the end of this season and have plenty of work to do in the retention department if Trent Robinson wishes to keep his squad in tact.

The signing of Young, the off-contract players, and a number of deals that have already been extended on big money - including the likes of James Tedesco, Joseph Manu, Sam Walker and the arrival of Brandon Smith - have left the Roosters with plenty of salary cap questions.

There is also the small matter hanging over the future of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who could well exit the NRL at the end of the season, but may yet push for a future deal at the Roosters.

Coach Trent Robinson said just a few weeks ago that the club would consider the future of the veteran prop in the coming weeks, but any extension of his time at Bondi would only add to the issues facing the Roosters in the salary cap department, and hamper their ability to hang onto players such as Baker.