While many have applauded the Wests Tigers' new halves acquisitions of Latu Fainu, Jayden Sullivan, and likely Aidan Sezer (not yet confirmed), a young playmaker at the club has reportedly taken the opposite point of view.

In his weekly News Corp column 'Saint, Sinner, Shoosh' renowned journalist Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield has revealed that an Australian Schoolboy star wants out of the club after the trio of new signings, which will ultimately see him move down the pecking order at the club.

"Which Wests Tigers' Australian schoolboys star wants out after the club's decision to sign three halves over the top of him – old Aidan Sezer, Latu Fainu and Jayden Sullivan," Rothfield wrote in his weekly column.

So, who is this Australia Schoolboy star that wants out of the Tigers?

At the beginning of July, three junior representatives of the Wests Tigers were selected into the annual Australian Schoolboys squad; Lachlan Galvin, Heath Mason and Luke Laulilii.

Given Laulilii is primarily a fullback or winger, he can be ruled out as the player Rothfield is talking about. That leaves only Galvin and Mason as the player that wants out of the club.- both of whom are quality playmakers, and primary positions are in the halves.

Considering he will join the top 30 roster next season, it could very well be Lachlan Galvin, who will now likely be the fourth-choice playmaker at the club. However, despite this, he will likely transition slowly into the first-grade system and will rack up minutes in the NSW Cup or in Jersey Flegg (a competition he is still eligible for, considering his age), as he is signed into a long-term deal. This means he won't be expected to play in the NRL for a number of years.

While Galvin is contracted with the club, the same can't be said for Heath Mason, as the young playmaker's future is unconfirmed at this present stage. Likened to a Connor Watson-type player, being able to play multiple positions at a high level, Mason has been in discussion with the club about his future but no deal is yet to come to fruition. The arrival of Fatu, Sullivan and likely Sezer may push him on the outs as he could easily find another club to achieve more game time at a higher level of footy.

