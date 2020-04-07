Manly Sea Eagles centre Moses Suli will join the St George Illawarra Dragons next season on a three-year deal, according to nine.com.au’s The Mole.

However, the contract cannot be officially rubber-stamped until the league resumes after the shutdown brought on due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Suil, 21, has become one of the breakout centres in the league since joining Manly in 2018, becoming a regular last season and scoring tries in both of the Sea Eagles’ finals appearances last season.

The Dragons have lost both matches to start the season and a lack of power in the centres has been an issue for the club for a long time. The recruit of the Tongan international should solve some of these issues.

The loss will not be too big for the Sea Eagles’ however, who still have three young centres in Albert Hopoate, Ben Trbojevic and Josh Schuster.