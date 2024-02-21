Sydney Roosters winger Dominic Young has been discharged from hospital and has headed straight to the United States of America to be with teammates ahead of the historic double-header which will open the 2024 NRL season.

The Roosters flew out of Sydney on Wednesday, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos also all making the trip across the world this week.

Young was expected to be left at home though after sustaining a soft tissue injury after a crusher tackle received from Manly forward Toafofoa Sipley during last weekend's pre-season challenge match. Sipley received a long suspension for the tackle and will miss the trip to Vegas.

While Young was cleared of any serious damage, he had been taken to hospital as a precaution and was expected to be ruled out of the game in Las Vegas.

News Corp is reporting, however, that he boarded a flight with his teammates on Wednesday and, while still unlikely to play, will be given a chance to make his case, although is still not expected to play in Round 1 against the Broncos.

The winger, who made the switch from the Newcastle Knights during the off-season, completes something of an all-star backline at the Roosters in 2024, with James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu the other four players expected to feature in Trent Robinson's first-choice back five.

So strong is the group that it will likely leave the recently re-signed Billy Smith on the sidelines this year before he comes in to replace the departing Suaalii at the end of the season.

Young was joined on the flight to the USA by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who is also unable to play through suspension to begin his final NRL season before switching to the English Super League where he will see out the remainder of his career.