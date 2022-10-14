The decision of young Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young to play for England over Jamaica looks to have paid off, with the winger earning his first Test appearance for his homeland after being selected to start on the wing for the tournament-opening game against Samoa.

He'll lead a trio of NRL stars on England debut, with Brisbane's Herbie Farnworth and Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley also expected to make their first appearance in English colours.

It was just two years ago that Young made the decision to leave his homeland in search of NRL opportunities – a decision that seems to have paid off after English coach Shaun Wane named the young winger in the first game.

After struggling for opportunities in England, the 21-year-old took his colossal frame to the other side of the world.

“I reckon the best thing to do is throw yourself in the deep end and get the best out of yourself,” Young told AAP.

“I know a lot of players come out when they're more established, but I thought ‘why not me?', I wanted the challenge.”

There has been some surprise among English pundits that Young has already earned selection over one of the nation's most respected and capped wingers in Ryan Hall. Hall has played 376 Super League games with a phenomenal return of 264 tries and 40 caps for England/Great Britain.

But while the 34-year-old is a respected and beloved member of the team, it looks like Wane may be looking to the future with Young's selection.

England's opening game against Samoa will kick off on Saturday afternoon from Newcastle's St James' Park. Kick-off is at 12.30am (AEDT) on Sunday, October 16.