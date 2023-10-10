The Melbourne Stor have reportedly taken up an option in their favour to extend the contract of young gun Sua Fa'alogo.

Fa'alogo would have been able to negotiate with other clubs over his future in just a matter of weeks from the November 1 deadline with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2024.

However, News Corp are reporting that the star fullback won't be going anywhere, with the Storm opting to take up the option on his contract which rests in their favour.

The news means the young fullback will be remaining in the Victorian capital until at least the end of the 2025 season.

It comes after he made his NRL debut for the Storm at the back-end of this year, and ahead of his international debut this coming week against Australia after he was selected in the Samoan squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships tri-series.

Fa'alogo spent most of the season in reserve grade, but had impressed in the NRL's pre-season challenge for the Storm, and was on standby for Nick Meaney who took over from the injured Ryan Papenhuyzen throughout the course of the 2023 season.

The young gun fullback ultimately made his debut for the club in Round 27 as Craig Bellamy rested most of the Storm's top 17, scoring a double against the Brisbane Broncos.

What role he plays behind a returning and fit Papenhuyzen, and Meaney in the next two seasons, remains to be seen however, he told the publication he was never going to look elsewhere.

“I'm just so grateful for the Melbourne Storm for giving me the opportunity and the opportunity to debut,” Faalogo said.

“I never thought I would get a game this year but I got lucky. I'm so grateful to be in a system as good as the Storm so I don't want to go anywhere.”

The emerging star would likely have received multiple contract offers on the open market from November 1, and could do the same next year should Melbourne fail to lock him up on a new long-term extension in the next 12 months.