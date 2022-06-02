Penrith Panthers young gun Taylan May has extended his time at the club, confirming he will remain at the foot of the mountains in Ivan Cleary's side until at least the end of 2024.

The two-year extension comes off the back of an excellent run of form to start the 2022 campaign.

He was originally not in the 17, however, an injury to Brian To'o saw him gran an opportunity with both hands. He has since become one of the team's preferred options out wide, sending Charlie Staines back to reserve grade with the return of To'o.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 tries in his 10 games this year, having made his debut with a one-off appearance late last year.

His form has tailed off in recent weeks, however, he scored ten of his tries in his first seven games for the season and has averaged a staggering 171 metres per game to make him one of the competition's in-form wingers.

May said it was an honour to re-sign with the club.

“It’s an honour to re-sign at the club. It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the Panthers and I’m making it a reality now,” May said.

“Having grown up in Mt Druitt, I’m not just playing for myself, but I’m playing for my family and the whole community.

“The Panthers jersey means a lot to me – I’m humbled and grateful for this opportunity that has been given to me.”

The move comes as Penrith continue to work through their squad for 2023 and balance a bloated salary cap. Ten players, including Matthew Eisenhuth, Sean O'Sullivan and Jaeman Salmon, as well as young guns Preston Riki and Sunia Turuva, are still yet to be locked down beyond the end of 2022.

The club will also look to turn their attention towards players off-contract at the end of 2023, with the likes of Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Liam Martin, Scott Sorensen, Charlie Staines, Izack Tago and Brian To'o all able to field offers from other clubs from November 1.

Penrith CEO Matt Cameron said that the club are thrilled with May's re-signing though.

“He was given an opportunity in the starting side earlier this season and there is no question he has taken his opportunity with both hands," Cameron said.

“We’re thrilled to see another local junior progress his rugby league career at the club, and we’re excited to see May remain in Panthers colours until at least the end of 2024.”