Young gun Parramatta Eel Ethan Sanders has been linked to a move to the Canberra Raiders, but an NRL rule change will likely delay any decision being made.

Sanders is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season with the Eels, who are keen to keep him according to all reports.

It has been previously reported by multiple publications however that the Canberra Raiders are his likely home, with some suggestions that he could even present in the nation's capital for the start of the 2024 pre-season with the blue and gold weighing up a release.

That has been thrown on the backburner now though with Parramatta reportedly keen to retain Sanders, and having more time to do so under an NRL rule revision.

News Corp are reporting that the new collective bargaining agreement which was signed by the Rugby League Players Association and NRL earlier this year now means developed players not on Top 30 deals - of which Sanders is considered one - can't negotiate with rival clubs until Round 6 in the season they are off-contract unless they receive permission from their current club.

It means that the deal for Sanders, which was likely to be one of the first completed after November 1 with the Raiders to then push for an early release, now can't be made until mid-April next year, which will give the Eels plenty of time in an attempt to retain Sanders.

While it was never likely that Sanders was going to be a first-choice half in the nation's capital next year, the club are scrambling to add depth in the playmaking department ahead of Jack Wighton's departure.

The star five-eighth has signed a mega four-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and as yet the Raiders haven't replaced him.

It's believed the men in lime green have signed Kaeo Weekes, however, The Canberra Times reports he has re-signed with the Sea Eagles and will need a release from the unannounced deal to make the move to Canberra.