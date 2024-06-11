Newcastle Knights young gun David Armstrong is reportedly set to backflip on his commitment to remain with the club.

Armstrong's future has carried plenty of speculation with it in recent weeks. The young gun, who made his NRL debut this season following an injury to Kalyn Ponga, has turned into one of this season's breakout stars.

Now with five NRL games to his name before missing Sunday's game against the Melbourne Storm with a groin injury, the youngster had previously attracted interest from a number of rival NRL clubs including the Sydney Roosters.

Despite that, it was understood he had agreed to stay with the Knights on a new deal.

But the Daily Telegraph are reporting it's not the Roosters - or any other NRL club - he wants to sign with.

Instead, the talented youngster is looking to make a move to the English Super League where, it's reported he has been offered a rich three-year deal.

Armstrong is understood to have made a formal request for his release on Monday.

The move will come as a blow to not just the Knights, but other clubs who were in the process of chasing him, although Armstrong will likely become a star in the English game given his pace and attacking talents in a style of game which suits players on that level.

It had been understood Armstrong would have become a winger at the Knights while Ponga retained the number one jumper (although it's a spot he may have had to contend with Fletcher Sharpe for, while the Roosters potentially view him as a long-term replacement to James Tedesco, who will likely hang up the boots sometime in the next couple of years.