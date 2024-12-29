Sydney Roosters star winger Dominic Young has revealed he has previously considered switching to rugby union, but a move to the 15-man code is not currently on the table or in his thought process.

The Englishman, who played his first season with the Roosters in 2024 after leaving the Newcastle Knights, will have an even more important role to play in 2025 at NRL level.

That comes after teammates Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu both left the club for rugby union, while, Terrell May, Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have both departed, and the duo of hooker Brandon Smith and Sam Walker will be unavailable until at least the middle of the season as they recover from ACL injuries sustained in Round 26 against the Canberra Raiders.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Young revealed he currently has no desire to join his rugby union-bound teammates.

“There were a few rumours lately, but I haven't really had any talks or anything like that,” he told the publication.

“I have considered it in the past, and have had some talks with a couple of clubs before but I came out here.

“It's not even like that I want to play union, it's just an option that I have considered.”

It comes after Young's manager Michael Cincotta told the Telegraph in England earlier this year that there is strong interest for his client from rugby union, which far trumps the appeal of the 13-man game in the United Kingdom.

“There's always been strong interest from rugby union for Dom,” Cincotta said.

“There were some discussions prior to Dom beginning his NRL career. It's certainly something that will be considered down the track if it's the right opportunity. Dom is an exceptional athlete and would make a seamless switch with his game-breaking ability.

“Dom has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of.

“If he transitioned to rugby union, he would undoubtedly draw significant attention and elevate interest in the sport. Dom is box office.”

Young is contracted until the end of the 2027 NRL season and would be unable to sign elsewhere - whether in the NRL or rugby union - until then without a release from the Roosters.