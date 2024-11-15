The manager of English star winger Dominic Young has revealed his client is open to a rugby union switch at some point in his career.

Young, currently at the Sydney Roosters, has become one of the NRL's most dominant and damaging wingers in recent times.

A walk-up starter for the English national team when fit - which they will hope he will be over the next two years as Australia tour for the return of the rugby league Ashes in 2025, before the World Cup is hosted down under in 2026 - Young has used his height and talent to become a try-scoring weapon at NRL level.

The 23-year-old scored 20 tries in his first season at the Roosters during 2024, after scoring 43 tries in 51 games during his three years at Newcastle prior to that.

But speaking to The Telegraph in England, Young's manager Michael Cincotta said that his client had already considered switching to rugby union prior to joining the Knights, and that the interest will continue throughout his career, with Young open to the idea.

“There's always been strong interest from rugby union for Dom,” Cincotta told the publication.

“There were some discussions prior to Dom beginning his NRL career. It's certainly something that will be considered down the track if it's the right opportunity. Dom is an exceptional athlete and would make a seamless switch with his game-breaking ability.

“Dom has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of.

“If he transitioned to rugby union, he would undoubtedly draw significant attention and elevate interest in the sport. Dom is box office.”

Whether Young does make the switch remains to be seen, but won't happen until at least the end of 2027 unless he gains a release from the Roosters, with his contract running for the next three seasons at Bondi as part of Trent Robinson's side.

He wouldn't be the first Rooster to depart, with the club losing Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu to rich rugby union contracts at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Suaalii has already made his debut for the Wallabies despite only finishing up in rugby league within the last eight weeks after he travelled with the green and gold to Europe for their current tour.