After a disappointing 58-6 thrashing to the Cronulla Sharks on Friday night, the Wests Tigers are set to make a plethora of changes to their team this week after one of their worst performances on both ends of the field.

Tied with the Parramatta Eels at the bottom of the NRL ladder with 12 points, Benji Marshall only has eight weeks to change the club's fortunes as they are projected to clinch their third Wooden Spoon in three seasons.

Rested from last week's NSW Cup match, Zero Tackle understands that Kit Laulilii is set to be recalled back up to first-grade alongside Tallyn Da Silva, who will enter the team for the injured Apisai Koroisau.

Centre Starford To'a is also a chance to return for the first time since Round 10 after starring in the NSW Cup on the weekend with two tries and a try assist.

At the same time, Jayden Sullivan continues to push for a regular spot in the team and had three try assists and one try against the Sydney Roosters reserve-grade side.

"I've been training here and there in the lock, in the prop position, sometimes jump into second-row if I have to as well, just anywhere I can," Laulilii told Zero Tackle.

"If I can do my job, then I'll obviously put my hand up and do whatever's best for the team at the end of the day.

"I'm not really looking forward (into the future) as much. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can considering how young I am and how much I still have to learn in the game.

"Hopefully, I can get into that I can, but I'm trying to put my best foot forward for selection every week, and hopefully, I can get into the position."

Embed from Getty Images

Idolising Benji Marshall and Jason Taumalolo as a child, Laulilii has made two appearances in first-grade since his debut in 2023 with his latest being against the Canberra Raiders in Round 16.

However, he has flourished in the NSW Cup where he has made 236 total tackles, eight tackle busts, 322.3 post-contact meters and 839 total running metres in 13 matches.

"It's more of a dream come true, to be honest. I've supported the club throughout my whole life," he added on playing with the Wests Tigers jumper on.

"I've always loved the club and playing for a childhood club that you supported for my whole life is a dream come true and to do it under Benji, a childhood hero is amazing.

"You pinch yourself a little bit. You don't really understand how real it is until you walk into the doors every day and you see his face, but I consider myself grateful."

"I really looked to Jason Taumalolo growing up," he continued.

"He was a wrecking ball growing up so watching how he played and how he ball ran back then, I reckon he was one of the most dominant forwards back then.

"During the time growing up, looking at him (I'm) just trying to mimic his step, his hard ball-running skills, and if I can take a little bit of myself out of someone, it'd definitely be Jason Taumalolo."