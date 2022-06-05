Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma has spoken on his recent teammate-imposed sanction amid a "scary" battle with concussion, with the Samoan flyer now eyeing a return to Michael Maguire's squad.

On Saturday the 28-year-old ran out onto Redfern Oval for the Western Suburbs Magpies, playing 80 minutes in the four-point loss to the Rabbitohs.

The match is a step toward a return to the NRL stage, with Nofoaluma last featuring in the top flight in Round 8 against St George Illawarra.

Multiple head knocks have held the outside back from playing duties across the past month, with Nofoaluma left "very lethargic" in his battle with concussion.

“After the third week, the club doctor said it was time to take some time away from footy and have a rest from contact sport,” Nofoaluma told The Daily Telegraph.

“I was getting headaches and was very lethargic. Copping them in repetitive weeks, the medical staff were doing their job and looking after me.

“I took that on and took some time away from footy. It was scary.”

During his spell on the sidelines and amid recovery, Nofoaluma was hit with an internal disciplinary sanction from the club's senior players for drinking during his recuperation period.

The punishment is what led to Nofoaluma being overlooked for Maguire's squad to face South Sydney last weekend.

Speaking on the decision, Nofouluma expressed his disappointment, stating "you live and you learn".

“It was in-house," he said.

“It was one of those things that happened. I took it with both hands. It was disappointing. I’m back now and I want to enjoy my footy.

"You live and you learn."

With a bye in Round 13, the Tigers will be looking to return to winning ways in their first game after the break against Manly in a week's time.

While Nofoaluma has been a staple for the venture club since making his debut in 2013, the Newcastle-born winger understands he's no guarantee to walk back into the Tigers' senior side.

“I will reassess where I’m at,” Nofoaluma said.

“I will see how things are going. I have to be mentally prepared to come back to first grade. I’m enjoying playing (NSW Cup). They’ve been fantastic.

“I’m always ready to play first grade. If you ask me, I’m not a reserve grade player but due to circumstances, what’s happened has happened. I’ve moved on from it. I am just happy to be back playing footy.”

The Tigers will host the Sea Eagles at Campbelltown Sports Stadium at 2:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, June 12, with Maguire chasing his fourth win of the season.