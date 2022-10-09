The World Cup is just a week away and as fans ready themselves for a blockbusting tournament, so have the players, as a host of nations take part in warm-up matches.

While some made their international debut, others farewelled the sport as the big guns look to hone their talent, and the minnow nations put themselves together for the first World Cup in five years.

David Fifita starred for Tonga while New Zealand raced the clock, all in an ominous display of what Australia has to contend with if they are to snare a third consecutive RLWC trophy.

New Zealand 74 - Leeds Rhinos 0

If this isn't a warning shot, then what is?

The Kiwis finished the match a converted try short of going a point per minute, embarrassing Leeds in front of their home fans as the nation ran riot.

Sebastian Kris had a first-half hat-trick, while future Warrior Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scored two simple tries of his own, and really put the Rhino's goal-line defence to shame in the process.

The match farewelled Thomas Leuluai, who set up Kris' first try with a nifty short pass to left edge back-rower Kenny Bromwich, who found the Canberra centre in support.

The Kiwis open their World Cup campaign against Lebanon on Monday, October 17.

Tonga 48 - France 12

Another statement as Tonga looks to back up their stellar 2017 World Cup and ensure they aren't one-hit wonders at the tournament.

Tonga named one of the more dynamic back-rows for the clash, starting David Fifita and Haumole Olaka'atu on the edges while Keaon Koloamatangi donned the No. 13 for the Pacific nation.

Fifita was up to his old tricks as he snared a treble on the right edge, while familiar names like Tolu Koula, Konrad Hurrell and Junior Amone joined the score sheet.

France will start their campaign against Greece on Tuesday, October 18, while Tonga take on Papua New Guinea the following day.

74 mins - Amone scored Tonga 7th try. Isaiah Katoa missed the conversion.

78 mins - Hakaumole Ulukaumoeatu scored Tonga 8th try. Katoa converted.

81 mins - Toluta'u Koula scored his 2nd & Tonga 9th try. Albert Vete missed the easy conversion.

TONGA 48 - 12 FRANCE pic.twitter.com/8wGA8H1lWJ — #RugbyTonga (@RugbyTON_) October 8, 2022

Greece 34 - Bradford Bulls 34

A topsy-turvy affair that proved both positive and negative for Greece heading into their World Cup.

While proving that they probably won't be giant-killers at the tournament, the nation showed its resilience after overcoming a 22-12 halftime deficit to a 34-34 deadlock, narrowly missing their opportunity to snare a rare win.

South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Lachlan Ilias had the opportunity to win the game in the final minute of his international debut, however, the youngster's penalty goal attempt collected the upright, forcing the game into a draw.

They have a tough task to open their campaign, facing a French side on Tuesday chockablock with Super League talent.

⏱️ Full-time. Breathtaking game at Odsal, with Lachlan Illias' last minute penalty hitting the post to ensure both sides cannot be separated. Thank you for your support today! pic.twitter.com/PpvM3gJy4T — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) October 8, 2022

Lebanon 38 - Wales 22

The surprise packets of the last World Cup, Lebanon impressed again despite missing part of their NRL contingent for the clash.

While Grand Finalist Mitchell Moses didn't partake in the match, the likes of Adam Doueihi, Josh Mansour and Jacob Kiraz did, the Canterbury rookie especially impressing at fullback as the Cedars ensured they won't go unnoticed this tournament.

Mansour got himself on the score sheet as well as the nation flexed their professional experience and carried their 24-6 halftime advantage into a victory.

Wales takes on the Cook Islands on Thursday, October 20, while Lebanon has the daunting task of facing the Kiwis on Monday, October 17.

The @Josh_Mansour try from todays game between Wales and Lebanon 🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/YZ6Pb0fHlJ — Skyrugby (@sky_rugby) October 8, 2022

England Knights 28 - Scotland 4

Lastly, Scotland fell to the England Knights, essentially the English international side's feeder team, in a disappointing showing of what Scotland will dish up at the tournament.

English winger Josh Thewlis scored four tries as the nation's 'back-up players' nearly held Scotland scoreless, a try to former North Queensland Cowboy centre Kane Linnett saving the European nation from embarrassment.

Euan Aitken was the only NRL player to feature for Scotland after Mal Meninga pinched Campbell Graham from the Bravehearts.

Scotland kickstarts their campaign against Italy on Monday, October 17.