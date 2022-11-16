England and France have agreed to face off in 2023, in a men's and women's doubleheader at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The RFL have put aside time in the domestic club calendar to allow for this extra dose of international football, with the nations to clash on the 29th of April.

The match follows a clash between the two countries which was played in the same double-header format last year.

However, it's unlikely that any players currently in the NRL will be given leave to represent. France didn't have any NRL players selected in their World Cup squad, however, the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Luke Thompson, Victor Radley, Thomas Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Dominic Young were all present for England.

England will be keen to get their men's and women's sides back on the pitch after two soul-sapping defeats in the World Cup semi-finals.

For France, they will be hoping to build on their international side before they host the 2025 World Cup tournament.

Mark Foster, Cheif Commercial Officer for the RFL gave the following statement:

“This autumn has been another reminder of the importance of our England teams in capturing the imagination of sports fans and TV viewers beyond our regular Rugby League audience.

“We wanted to ensure that our England teams would return to action in front of a home crowd as soon as possible in 2023

"And we are pleased to be able to arrange a doubleheader against France, whose Men's and Women's teams will also be moving on from their World Cup campaigns and starting to focus on the exciting prospect of hosting the next tournament.

“This will be the third consecutive year that we have staged a double header of Women's and Men's internationals at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium, which was the venue for one of the most memorable occasions of the World Cup when the Samoa and Tonga Men's teams contested a compelling Quarter Final.

“We are also delighted to partner with Rugby League Cares so that ticket buyers can have the opportunity to give back to the Rugby League community during difficult economic times and provide young, disadvantaged fans with the chance to watch their England heroes against France.”

England will combat France this Saturday in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final at Manchester Central.